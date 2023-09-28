DraftKings Sportsbook promo for Packers-Lions TNF scores $200 bonus before kickoff

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Bet on the Lions vs. Packers with the best DraftKings Sportsbook promo offer to score an instant bonus for NFL Week 4. This offer is now available for bettors in Kentucky. New customers can unlock the promo by signing up through our links.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ $150 NO SWEAT BETS CLAIM OFFER

Place a $5 wager on the Lions vs. Packers after using this DraftKings Sportsbook promo. Win or lose the wager, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

Detroit is a 1.5-point favorite on Thursday Night Football. They are coming off of a win against the Falcons. At 2-1, they can own the lead in the NFC North with a win over the Packers. But Jordan Love has been solid so far this season. He has thrown for seven touchdowns and just one interception. DraftKings has a variety of player props and other markets for NFL games, which has made it one of the most popular sportsbook apps in the US.

Sign up here to activate the DraftKings Sportsbook promo for the Lions vs. Packers. Gain $200 in bonus bet by making a $5 wager on the game.

Best DraftKings Sportsbook Promo for Lions vs. Packers

The first TD scorer is always a fun market to bet on. You don’t have to wait long to know the result. These are the odds for the opening TD of TNF.

AJ Dillon: +550

Aaron Jones: +650

David Montgomery: +700

Jahmyr Gibbs: +750

Amon-Ra St. Brown: +800

Christian Watson: +950

Sam LaPorta: +1100

Romeo Doubs: +1200

Josh Reynolds: +1400

Luke Musgrave: +1500

Kalif Raymond: +1600

Use the Flash Betting feature on DraftKings to place live bets during the game. There are odds for every drive, so you can bet that a drive will end in a touchdown, field goal attempt, turnover, or punt. Customers will have access to a no-sweat bet for this game after using the welcome offer. If it loses, you will get a refund in bonus bets.

Use the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo for a $200 Bonus

Sign up here to unlock the DraftKings Sportsbook promo. Enter your full name, email, and other account information to verify your identity. Then, download the DraftKings app on your mobile phone and allow for location services.

Deposit $5 or more with an accepted payment method, such as PayPal or Venmo. Use that to place a $5 wager on the Lions vs. Packers. No matter the outcome, you will be sent a $200 bonus. This will be (8) $25 bonus bets.

Kentuckians Can Bet No. 22 Florida vs. UK

Online sports betting is now available in Kentucky. DraftKings has launched just in time for NCAAF Week 5 action. Kentucky is just shy of entering the AP Top 25. They may get in with a win over No. 22 Florida on Saturday. Other key matchups on Saturday include No. 24 Kansas vs. No. 3 Texas, No. 13 LSU vs. No. 20 Ole Miss, and No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 Duke.

Try connecting with your friends on DraftKings Social. Create a group to see who everyone is betting on. This is a great time to place bets on the Heisman Trophy and College Football Playoff. Georgia is still the favorite to win the National Championship.

Click here to activate the best DraftKings Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 4. Start with a $200 bonus by placing a $5 wager on the Lions vs. Packers.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ $150 NO SWEAT BETS CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. 18+ in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.