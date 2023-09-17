DraftKings Sportsbook promo for Sunday Night Football: $200 bonus for Dolphins vs. Patriots tonight

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Take advantage of the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo offer to start off with an easy win on the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dolphins and Patriots. Week 2 returns to the primetime phase with a key early-season AFC East matchup.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

+ $150 NO SWEAT BETS CLAIM OFFER

Sign up and bet $5 on theDolphins-Patriots to lock in a $200 bonus through this DraftKings promo code offer. New players will have access to this no-brainer bonus.

The Dolphins were explosive in their Week 1 win, while the Patriots hung with the Eagles in a closely played affair. DraftKings Sportsbook is giving football fans an easy way to start the 2023 NFL season with a win. Don’t miss out on the chance to lock in this new promo.

Click this link to get started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo offer. From there, bet $5 on the Pats or Dolphins to win $200 in bonuses.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo: How to Claim This Offer

Before we dive into the different ways to use these bonus bets, let’s take a closer look at how to claim this offer. New players can sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook in a few minutes:

Use any of the links on this page to automatically activate this offer, including here.

on this page to automatically activate this offer, including here. Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit of $5 or more to redeem this offer.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Place a $5 wager on the Patriots-Dolphins tonight.

Win $200 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of the original wager.

Bet $5 on Sunday Night Football, Claim $200 with DraftKings Sportsbook promo

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo is as simple as it gets for football fans. Anyone who signs up with the links on this page will be eligible for a 40-1 instant payout. Place a $5 wager on SNF tonight will win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

In fact, these bonus bets will convert instantly. That means bettors can immediately flip these bonus bets on other Dolphins-Pats markets. Not to mention, these are applicable to other Week 2 primetime games as well.

This DraftKings Sportsbook offer is currently available in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

NFL Super Bowl Odds

Although the Chiefs are the current favorites to win it all on DraftKings Sportsbook, we haven’t seen a back-to-back Super Bowl champion since the New England Patriots did it in 2004-2005. With that said, the Eagles, 49ers, Bills, and Cowboys are all getting plenty of love.

Click this link to get started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.