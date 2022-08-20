DraftKings Sportsbook is giving bet $5, get $200 UFC 278 bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook is gearing up for UFC 278, one of the biggest pay-per-view events in MMA over the last few years. Kamaru Usman is looking to defend his belt for this sixth consecutive fight, this time against Leon Edwards. MMA fans are buzzing ahead of this marquee matchup.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK NEW PLAYER BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

UFC 278 BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

New players who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 on any fight will automatically win $200 in bonus cash. This is an instant bonus that players can immediately start using on UFC 278, NFL preseason, MLB, or any other sport this weekend.

Big-time UFC events don’t happen every weekend. This UFC 278 card certainly qualifies as one of the bigger events in a long time. In fact, this will only be the sixth time since 2019 that Usman fights with the welterweight belt on the line.

DraftKings Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to UFC odds. This promo is kicking it up a notch with a guaranteed 40-1 payout on any fight at UFC 278.

Click here to bet $5 on UFC 278 and win $200 instantly with DraftKings Sportsbook this weekend.

Activating This DraftKings Sportsbook UFC 278 Offer

Let’s take a closer look at how new players can activate this UFC 278 odds boost. It only takes a few minutes to sign up and lock in this offer. Follow these steps to get started:

Click here to automatically apply this promo code.

to automatically apply this promo code. Create an account by providing basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, physical address, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

Make an initial cash deposit of $5 or more using any of the available banking methods (PayPal, online banking, credit cards, debit cards, etc.)

Download the DraftKings mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any UFC 278 event to automatically win $200 in bonus cash. This $5 wager can also be applied to any NFL or college football game for an instant bonus.

This promo is available in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. It’s also worth noting that DraftKings Sportsbook will be available in Kansas in the coming weeks.

How to Bet on UFC 278 With DraftKings Sportsbook

Betting on UFC 278 is easy with this DraftKings promo. All it takes is a $5 wager to lock in this $200 bonus. From there, new players will have eight $25 free bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

These free bets can be used on other UFC 278 bouts, NFL preseason, MLB, tennis, Premier League, golf, and more. In other words, there are plenty of options this weekend.

Other Ways to Bet This Weekend

Remember, this UFC 278 boost is only available to new users on DraftKings Sportsbook, but the boosts and bonuses don’t stop there. Check out the promos page for the latest offers for new and existing users alike. Not to mention, there are daily odds boosts posted on all the biggest games. It’s going to be a busy weekend for sports fans.

Click here to bet $5 on UFC 278 and win $200 instantly with DraftKings Sportsbook this weekend.