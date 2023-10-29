DraftKings Sunday Night Football promo: $200 Bonus for Bears vs. Chargers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The latest DraftKings Sunday Night Football promo will set the stage for Bears vs. Chargers tonight. This is an intriguing matchup between two teams who haven’t lived up to expectations yet.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

New bettors who take advantage of this DraftKings Sunday Night Football promo will win $200 in bonuses. Bet $5 on the Chargers or Bears to unlock these bonus bets instantly.

The Bears are trusting undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent again this week. Bagent led Chicago to a win in his first career start last week. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert is trying to get the Chargers back on track. Bet on this game and tons of others this weekend with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Click here to access this DraftKings Sunday Night Football promo and turn a $5 bet into $200 in bonuses instantly.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code No bonus code required DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + SGP Every Day States Available 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY

Bears vs. Chargers Betting Preview, Odds

Even though the Chargers (2-4) and Bears (2-5) have similar records, Los Angeles is the heavy favorite in this game. Oddsmakers clearly don’t trust Bagent and the Bears to have a repeat performance of last weekend. Obviously, Herbert is an established quarterback, but the Chargers have struggled to put teams away.

Both teams are in the top half of the league in terms of scoring offense. However, the defenses are suspect with Los Angeles coming in at 25th in the league in scoring defense (25.8 ppg) and Chicago is even worse at 28th (26.9 ppg).

Here are the current odds on Bears vs. Chargers at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Chicago Bears: +8.5 (-110) // Over 46.5 (-110) // +350

+8.5 (-110) // Over 46.5 (-110) // +350 Los Angeles Chargers: -8.5 (-110) // Under 46.5 (-110) // -455

DraftKings Sunday Night Football Promo: Bet $5, Win $200

Although betting on the NFL can be tough, it doesn’t have to be. New players who redeem this offer can win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. All it takes is a $5 wager on the Bears or Chargers. Remember, the outcome of the original wager won’t have any impact on these bonus bets.

New users will also be eligible for no sweat same game parlays every day. Make sure to activate your no sweat token in the betting slip when putting in a same game parlay of three legs or more on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sign Up for This DraftKings Sunday Night Football Promo

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook is the easy part. Figuring out how to use these bonus bets is the fun part. Follow these steps to sign up:

Click this link to redirect to a sign-up page and create a new account.

to redirect to a sign-up page and create a new account. Using online banking, credit/debit cards, PayPal, or any other accepted method, make a cash deposit.

Get the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 on the Bears or Chargers tonight. Win $200 in bonuses (paid out as eight $25 bonus bets).

Receive daily no sweat same game parlays as well.

Click here to access this DraftKings Sunday Night Football promo and turn a $5 bet into $200 in bonuses instantly.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. 18+ in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.