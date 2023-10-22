DraftKings Sunday Night Football promo: $200 in bonuses for Dolphins-Eagles

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best way to bet on the NFL this weekend is with the latest DraftKings Sunday Night Football promo. New bettors who take advantage of this offer will have the chance to win big on Dolphins vs. Eagles. Here’s a closer look at this offer.

New players who activate this DraftKings Sunday Night Football promo can win $200 in bonus bets and daily no sweat same game parlays on NFL Week 7. Sign up and bet $5 to win with this offer.

The Eagles (5-1) and Dolphins (5-1) are two of the best teams in the NFL. This is one of the best primetime matchups we have seen this season. Football fans can go all in on the game with this new promo. Remember, anyone who signs up with DraftKings Sportsbook can lock in this 40-1 instant payout. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details behind this exceptional offer.

Click here to access this DraftKings Sunday Night Football promo and bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Sunday Night Football Promo: Bet $5, Win $200

Figuring out how to win with this DraftKings promo isn’t hard. New bettors who sign up and bet $5 on Sunday Night Football will win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Remember, placing that $5 wager will be enough to trigger this guaranteed payout. Bettors will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use on the NFL, college football, MLB Postseason, or any other available market.

This DraftKings promo is currently available in a number of different states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Eagles vs. Dolphins Betting Preview, Odds

This Eagles-Dolphins matchup is one of the most highly-anticipated games of the season. These are two legitimate Super Bowl contenders with a chance to make a statement in this game. There are tons of different ways to bet on the game tonight.

The Dolphins have one of the most prolific offenses of all time, but the Eagles might have what it takes to slow it down. Philadelphia has a strong running game that can take the air out of the ball. DraftKings Sportsbook has so many different ways to bet on the games. Hit the ground running with this new offer.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Sunday Night Football Promo

Remember, this offer is only available for new players this weekend. Let’s take a quick look at how to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook this weekend:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Set up a new account by filling out the required fields with basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit of $5 or more and download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Bet $5 on the Eagles or Dolphins on Sunday Night Football tonight.

Win $200 in bonus bets instantly and a daily no sweat same game parlay as well.

