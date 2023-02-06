DraftKings Super Bowl promo code: Claim the absolute best offer this week

A lot of money will be on the table when the big game gets underway, and the DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer will make sure you get your share.

With this DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer, you opt in and bet a $5 bill. Win or lose, you will get $200 in bonus bets, and this is a guaranteed payout. It is not dependent on any particular outcome or in-game event.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost just one game when Jalen Hurts has been the starter. They crushed both of their playoff opponents, and they are on a roll entering the big game. Kansas City had a tougher time getting here, but that won’t matter when the teams hit the field. When you apply this promotion, you can enjoy the action with a decided advantage.

Click here to activate the DraftKings Super Bowl promo code that will secure $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer terms

Let’s go through the key points one by one. First, this is an introductory special, so it is available to new users only. Secondly, don’t be fooled by the advertised increment. If you are thinking that you want to bet more than $5 on the Super Bowl, that’s fine. Any wager will comply with the terms as long as you bet at least $5 on the big game.

With this in mind, you can make a bet that will essentially be on the house. For instance, let’s say that you bet $200 on the Eagles. If they win, you pocket a nice profit in cash, and you will have the $200 in bonus bets. A loss is never a good thing, but in the final analysis, you will be back where you started. Finally, we should point out the fact that this bonus is conveyed instantly. You don’t have to wait until the game settles to receive your payout.

Accept this DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer

Most importantly, click this link to activate the promo code automatically without entering anything manually.

Then, when you reach the landing page, follow the instructions to establish your account. This is like any other account creation process with an added geolocation verification that is required by law.

Thirdly, if you don’t already have it, take a moment to download the mobile app.

Fourthly, make a deposit to comply with the terms. This is easy to do, because they accept PayPal, credit and debit cards, and several other methods.

After that, it is time to snag your instant bonus. Bet a minimum of $5 on the big game in any market. As soon as you hit enter, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

Super Bowl 57 stepped-up same game parlay special

A lot of people will be playing same game parlays on the Super Bowl. If you are one of them, there’s a promotion running right now that will interest you. After you opt in and play a 3+ leg same game parlay, your payout is boosted if you win. For exactly 3 legs, it is a 20% increase, and it goes up from there as more legs are added.

Click here to score the DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer that will produce $200 in bonus bets instantly.

