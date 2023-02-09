DraftKings Super Bowl promo code instantly activates $200 bonus for Eagles-Chiefs

Generally speaking, there are no sure things when you bet on sports, but the DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer breaks the mold with a guaranteed $200 bonus bet payout.

To take advantage of this DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer, you bet $5 on the big game. After that, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. In other words, you are getting a $200 bonus bet gift that is not tied to the outcome of the wager.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

Kansas City is back in the Super Bowl again, and this will be the third time in the last four years. The Eagles won the game in 2018, but most of the players on that team have moved on. These teams appear to be evenly matched on paper, and the oddsmakers are expecting a close one. Regardless of the way that you see the game from a betting perspective, you can’t lose with this promotion.

Click here to trigger the DraftKings Super Bowl promo code that secures $200 in bonus bets for a $5 bet.

DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer lowdown

This offer is in the must-use category for a couple of reasons. First, you don’t have to make a major commitment to snag the reward. All it takes is a $5 bet, and you can place this wager in any pre-live market. Secondly, the you are getting a 40-1 return on your investment in bonus bets no matter what.

With regard to the increment, $5 is the minimum that is required to comply with the terms. However, you can bet $50, $500, or $5,000, and you get the same deal. Plus, as we have stated, you get the bets immediately after you place the wager. You have the same flexibility when it comes to the betting market you enter when you are placing these bets.

Activate the DraftKings Super Bowl promo code

Above all, click this link or one of the others we are providing today to enable the code. Then, when you arrive on the landing page, follow the instructions. You will be prompted to provide your name, date of birth, and other essential information to establish your account.

After that, if you don’t already have it, get the app. It is nice to have a sportsbook in your pocket at all times, and there is another benefit. Certain promotions may only be released through the app, so you will always be in the loop.

Thirdly, make a deposit so you can place your wager. This is easy to accomplish, because all of the most common methods are accepted.

Lastly, bet at least $5 in any market. Win or lose, you will get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Super Bowl parlay special

There is a stepped up same game parlay offer for the Super Bowl. You will be eligible to participate after you make your first cash bet.

Here’s how it works. After you opt in, you place a 3+ leg same game parlay wager on the big game. If you win, your payout will be boosted by between 20% and 100% depending on the number of legs.

Click here to take advantage of the DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer that locks in $200 in bonus bets.

21+ and present in a state with legal sports gaming. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.