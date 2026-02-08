DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code: Patriots-Seahawks Is Here, Get $300 Bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Start betting on the Seattle Seahawks or New England Patriots with this DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer. New players can snag a $300 bonus by betting on Super Bowl LX. Start the registration process by clicking here .

Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $5 or more. Next, make a $5 bet on any game in any sport. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $300 in total bonuses.

This is a flexible offer that applies to a wide range of sports, but we all know the Super Bowl is the marquee event of the year for sports bettors. It’s the perfect time to take advantage of this sign-up bonus and the other Super Bowl offers available in the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer and turn a $5 bet into a $300 bonus.

DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code Offers $300 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus With a Win Super Bowl Promos JSN Most Receiving Yards Super Boost, Wrangler Big Game Squares, 30% Super Bowl LX SGP Profit Boost, King of the End Zone, Any Sport Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On February 8, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Anyone who takes advantage of this promo will have access to a 60-1 odds boost. Turn a $5 bet on the Super Bowl into a $300 bonus. If that bet wins, players will receive 12 $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles. Each bonus bet is an opportunity to win cash.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code

Skip the need to enter a promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a secure profile. Next, make a cash deposit of $5 or more using any of the preferred payment methods.

At this point, players are ready to lock in a $5 bet on the Super Bowl or any other matchup this weekend. All it takes is a winning wager to secure the 12 $25 bonus bets on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Other Super Bowl Promos

Start with the $300 bonus, but don’t forget about the other options available in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Take a look at these Super Bowl promos:

JSN Most Receiving Yards Super Boost: Boost the odds from -185 to +100 on Saxon Smith-Njigba to finish with the most receiving yards on Sunday.

Boost the odds from -185 to +100 on Saxon Smith-Njigba to finish with the most receiving yards on Sunday. Wrangler Big Game Squares: This is an opportunity to get in on Super Bowl squares and win a share of $40,000 in prizes.

This is an opportunity to get in on Super Bowl squares and win a share of $40,000 in prizes. 30% Super Bowl LX SGP Profit Boost: Opt into this offer and snag a 30% profit boost for any Super Bowl same game parlay.

Opt into this offer and snag a 30% profit boost for any Super Bowl same game parlay. King of the End Zone: Place a touchdown scorer bet on any player on Sunday. If your player scores the longest touchdown of the game, you win a share of $4 million in bonuses.

Place a touchdown scorer bet on any player on Sunday. If your player scores the longest touchdown of the game, you win a share of $4 million in bonuses. Any Sport Profit Boost: This is a straightforward profit boost that players can opt into and use on Seahawks-Patriots.

This is a straightforward profit boost that players can opt into and use on Seahawks-Patriots. Early Exit: If your player leaves in the first half due to injury, DraftKings Sportsbook has you covered. Straight bets will receive a cash refund while parlays will void any legs involving that player.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.