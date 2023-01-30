DraftKings Super Bowl promo: how to claim top Eagles-Chiefs bonus

As prospective sports bettors prepare for the biggest game of the year, there’s a DraftKings Super Bowl promo that bettors can take advantage of for $200 in bonus bets win or lose. You can secure this return no matter how your first bet settles.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl 57. You can activate the newest DraftKings Super Bowl promo for a 40x return on your first $5 cash wager.

Andy Reid will lead the Kansas City Chiefs into Super Bowl 57 against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles. This matchup features two MVP-level quarterbacks, with Patrick Mahomes under center for the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts playing the most important position for the Eagles.

Bet $5, Get $200 with DraftKings Super Bowl Promo

DraftKings Sportsbook has rolled out an incredible new user promo ahead of Super Bowl 57. Bettors who register before the big game will receive $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ on any market. That means you could take the Chiefs or Eagles to win, cover the spread, or win the first half. You could even select a player prop as part of this offer.

Since the $200 in bonus bets is guaranteed to convey, you could take a shot at earning a bigger cash profit through a player prop market. For example, you could get Jalen Hurts to score the first TD of the Super Bowl at +650 odds. That would earn you an additional $32.50 and your $5 wager back if he’s the first to find pay dirt. If he doesn’t you’ll still get $200 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Super Bowl Promo

In order to lock-in a $200 return in bonus bets, you will need to register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. The entire registration process should only take a few minutes to complete. Here’s how to get in on the action ahead of the biggest game of the year:

to register for this DraftKings Super Bowl promo. Fill out the required information sections.

Add $5 or more to your account via the account funding method of your choice.

Pick any betting market in the Super Bowl and wager $5+.

Regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses, you will lock-in $200 in bonus bets. If your first bet wins, you’ll earn a cash profit in addition to the bonus bets and your initial wager back.

Super Bowl Specials

There are a ton of special prop bets already available to bettors who wager with DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at some of the top Super Bowl specials that are currently available:

Any player to have a 55+ yard reception (+250)

Either team to kick a game winning walk off field goal at the end of normal time (+750)

Any player to return a punt or kickoff for a TD (+1400)

Any non-QB to have 1+ passing TD (+2200)

Offensive lineman to score 1+ receiving TD (+3500)

