DraftKings Super Bowl promo: SGP boosts, best odds, best signup bonus

This DraftKings Super Bowl promo is giving bettors a chance to take the guesswork out of betting on Eagles-Chiefs. This offer is a unique opportunity for bettors to place a wager and win bonus bets automatically.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up with this DraftKings Super Bowl promo to unlock a 40-1 instant payout. Bet $5 on the Eagles or Chiefs to win $200 in bonus bets automatically.

It’s important to highlight the fact that this offer is a guarantee. The outcome of the original wager won’t have any impact on whether or not these bonus bets convert. Under normal circumstances, betting on the NFL is tough, but that’s not the case here.

Sports fans are gearing up for the biggest game of the year. In fact, the Super Bowl is always the busiest sports betting day of the year. DraftKings Sportsbook is gearing up for the occasion with one of the best offers on the market.

New players can bet $5 on the big game to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. Click here to redeem this DraftKings Super Bowl promo.

DraftKings Super Bowl Promo: Win Guaranteed Bonus Bets

Guarantees are few and far between in sports betting. However, anyone who signs up with this DraftKings promo ahead of the Super Bowl can snag an instant win. All it takes is a $5 wager on the Eagles or Chiefs to win $200 in bonus bets automatically.

From there, players will have an extra $200 in bonus bets to work with for the big game. This DraftKings Super Bowl offer is one of the best promotions on the market. In fact, this promo provides bettors with house money to use on the big game. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Redeeming This DraftKings Super Bowl Promo

Players can sign up from a computer or mobile device, but we recommend the app for the best overall experience. Follow these steps to sign up today:

Click this link to automatically redirect to a registration landing page.

to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Set up a new account by inputting basic information and making a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app through the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Place a $5 wager on the Super Bowl to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

This DraftKings promo is available for the Super Bowl in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Other Super Bowl 57 Offers

Keep an eye on the DraftKings Sportsbook promos page for the latest Super Bowl offers. While this 40-1 instant payout is a great place to start, it’s not the only way to win big. For example, there is currently a stepped up same game parlay available for Eagles-Chiefs. This can provide new and existing users with a 100% profit boost on a Super Bowl same game parlay. Although parlays can be tough to win, they offer massive payouts.

New players can bet $5 on the big game to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. Click here to redeem this DraftKings Super Bowl promo.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.