DraftKings UFC 288 promo code activates $150 bonus on Sterling-Cejudo

As the anticipation builds for UFC 288, new DraftKings customers can enjoy the fights with $150 in bonus bets after triggering our DraftKings UFC 288 promo code links.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

First-time bettors who register through this post will activate our DraftKings UFC 288 promo code offer, a “Bet $5, Get $150” promotion. Place any $5+ wager on UFC 288 after registration to instantly receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the odds or outcome.

Saturday’s 12-fight lineup at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, offers immense intrigue to new and longtime UFC fans. The busy night culminates with the UFC Bantamweight Championship between defending champion Aljamain Sterling and challenger Henry Cejudo. Sterling, 33, has held the bantamweight belt since March 2021. But the New York native is a slight underdog against the 36-year-old Cejudo, who returns to the Octagon after retiring from the sport and vacating his bantamweight title almost three years ago to the day.

Claim a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer when you sign up through our exclusive DraftKings UFC 288 promo code links here.

DraftKings UFC 288 Promo Code: Score Instant $150 in Bonus Bets

Part of what makes DraftKings Sportsbook one of the nation’s best online sports betting sites is its must-have welcome offers. This weekend’s promotion is for UFC fans, where all it takes to score $150 in bonus bets is a quick registration and a $5+ wager on UFC 288.

Click any link within this post to activate the promotion, then head to Sterling-Cejudo or another betting market to place a bet. Any initial wager worth at least $5 will automatically return $150 in bonus bets. That’s because DraftKings pays the bonus bets immediately after the wagers go through, well before the bet settles as a win or loss.

While each player will earn the bonus bet payout, there are still opportunities for cash winnings. Any $5+ stake that settles as a win will trigger every dollar of expected cash winnings, which vary based on the wager and odds.

How to Activate DraftKings UFC 288 Promo Code Offer

With the clock inching closer to tonight’s must-see MMA event, prospective users have a small window to activate the welcome offer. If you’re within a legal betting state and meet DK’s customer requirements, follow the instructions below to score a “Bet $5, Get $150” promotion for UFC 288:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings UFC 288 promo code links automatically.

Enter each piece of necessary account information, including name and birthday.

Deposit cash with one of the DK-approved banking methods.

Place at least $5 on any UFC 288 betting market after registration.

Receive $150 in bonus bets instantly. Winning bets return a cash reward after settlement.

Earn 100% Profit Boost on Stepped Up UFC Parlay

Longtime DraftKings customers are familiar with DK’s “Stepped Up” parlays. Now, new bettors can experience a Stepped Up UFC 288 Parlay following a quick opt-in inside the app.

Secure the promotion before the fights begin and start constructing a 3+ leg UFC parlay. Combine props from multiple matches into a parlay, and DraftKings will boost the odds accordingly. While smaller parlays come with 20-25% boosts, a parlay with as many as ten legs activates a 100% profit boost, doubling the odds and potential winnings.

Click here to register through our DraftKings UFC 288 promo code links and get $150 in bonus bets with a $5+ UFC 288 wager.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.