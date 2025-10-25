DraftKings UFC Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Aspinall-Gane, Any Fight

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

MMA fans can start locking in bonuses with this DraftKings UFC promo code offer. This is an opportunity to bet on any of the fights at UFC 321 and win multiple bonuses. Click here to redeem this offer.

New users can sign up and place a $5 bet on UFC 321. If that bet wins, players will receive $300 in total bonuses. This promo also comes with three months of NBA League Pass no matter the outcome of the original wager.

A heavyweight championship bout between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane headlines UFC 321, but this is a stacked card from top to bottom. DraftKings Sportsbook will provide players with a chance to win big on the fights.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings UFC promo code offer. Players can use a $5 bet to get $300 in bonuses and three months of NBA League Pass.

DraftKings UFC Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus

DraftKings UFC Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus With a Win (Paid Out as 12 $25 Bonus Bets) + 3 Months of NBA League Pass Other In-App Offers UFC 321 33% Boost, Unlimited World Series HR Boosts, NFL Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On October 25th, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

All new players will receive a 60-1 odds boost on DraftKings Sportsbook. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on UFC 321. If that bet wins, players will receive 12 $25 bonus bets.

This is also an opportunity for basketball fans to secure three months of NBA League Pass. The original $5 bet does not need to win for players to get NBA League Pass. Keep an eye out for an email with instructions on how to sign up.

How to Activate This DraftKings UFC Promo Code Offer

Creating a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook is the only way to lock in these bonuses. Follow these step-by-step instructions to get in on the action:

Click here to start signing up. This will automatically redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will automatically redirect players to a registration landing page. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Place a $5 bet on UFC 321 or any other available market. Players who pick a winner will receive a $300 bonus.

All new users will be eligible for three months of NBA League Pass.

UFC 321 Betting Preview, Odds

UFC 321 is taking place in Abu Dhabi, which means it is a rare pay-per-view event starting in the afternoon for American audiences. Sports bettors can take advantage of these afternoon fights and start winning bonuses. Apply this 60-1 odds boosts to a wide range of markets at UFC 321. Take a look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook odds on the main card (odds are subject to change before each fight):

Tom Aspinall (-345) vs. Ciryl Gane (+275)

Virna Jandiroba (+124) vs. Mackenzie Dern (-148)

Umar Nurmagomedov (-625) vs. Mario Bautista (+455)

Alexander Volkov (+154) vs. Jailton Almeida (-185)

Aleksandar Rakic (-118) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (-102)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.