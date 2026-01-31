DraftKings UFC 325 Promo Code: Score $300 Bonus for Volkanovski-Lopes Fight

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Take advantage of this DraftKings UFC 325 promo code offer and go all in on Volkanovski-Lopes. This is an opportunity for players to start with a $300 bonus. Click here to redeem this offer.

Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on UFC 325. New users who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $300 in bonuses (paid out as 12 $25 bonus bets).

The UFC is running it back with another numbered event one week after Justin Gaethje beat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324. Alexander Volkanovski is defending his featherweight belt against Diego Lopes. DraftKings Sportsbook will have tons of options for UFC 325.

Click here to activate this DraftKings UFC 325 promo code offer and use a $5 bet to get a $300 bonus.

DraftKings UFC 325 Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus

DraftKings UFC 325 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus With a Win UFC 325 Main Card Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Diego Lopes

Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On January 31, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Instead of rolling the dice on UFC 325, new players can start with a $5 bet on any fight. Remember, anyone who picks a winner on that initial wager will secure 12 $25 bonus bets. New users will have seven days to use these bonus bets.

This is the perfect opportunity to start building a bankroll before the Super Bowl arrives. New players can use these bonus bets to win cash on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, tennis, golf and a variety of other markets. Additionally, this is a great time to get a feel for the easy-to-use DraftKings Sportsbook app.

How to Get Started With DraftKings UFC 325 Promo Code

Skip the promo code by signing up for any of the links on this page. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

to start signing up. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account. Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $5 (instant bank transfer, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal, etc.)

Place a $5 bet on Volkanovski-Lopes or any other UFC 325 fight. Anyone who picks a winner will receive $300 in total bonuses.

UFC fans who are outside of a state with legal sports betting can sign up with DraftKings Pick6. Start with a $5 play to secure $50 in bonus credits.

UFC 325 Betting Preview, Odds

It’s a second consecutive weekend with a UFC championship bout on Paramount+. Volkanovski and Lopes are running it back. The Australian beat Lopes by unanimous decision for the featherweight belt in April. There are also important lightweight bouts with Hooker-Saint Dennis and Fiziev-Ruffy.

DraftKings Sportsbook has tons of different ways to bet on the UFC. Take a look at the moneyline odds for the UFC 325 main card (odds are subject to change before the start of each fight):

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (-148) vs. Diego Lopes (+124)

Lightweight: Dan Hooker (+270) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (-340)

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev (-102) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-118)

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa (+275) vs. Tallison Teixeira (-345)

Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld (-1050) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+675)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.