DraftKings UFC promo code releases awesome bet $5, $200 Saturday bonus

The latest DraftKings UFC promo code is setting the stage for a big weekend. UFC 278 is one of the most highly-anticipated pay-per-view events in some time as pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman prepares to defend his welterweight belt for the sixth consecutive time. Meanwhile, players in Kansas can pre-register for a separate $100 bonus right here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

New players who sign up with this DraftKings UFC promo code will be able to bet $5 on any fighter and win $200 in bonuses instantly. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not this bonus converts for new users.

Placing the bet is all it takes to qualify for this bonus. DraftKings Sportsbook is giving new players an easy opportunity to start off with a win this weekend. With how unpredictable UFC betting can be, it’s not a bad idea to secure a guaranteed win right off the bat.

Click here to automatically apply this DraftKings promo code. From there, bet $5 on UFC 278 and win $200 in bonus cash instantly. New players in Kansas can pre-register and secure a $100 bonus by clicking here.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings UFC Promo Code

Before we dive into the nitty-gritty details of this offer, let’s take a closer look at the sign-up process on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to get started. There is no need to manually input a promo code for this offer.

to get started. There is no need to manually input a promo code for this offer. After being redirected to a sign-up landing page, provide basic identifying information to create an account.

Make an initial cash deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this bonus.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app using any iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on UFC 278 and win $200 in bonus cash instantly.

This promo is currently available to first-time depositors in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The app will soon be available in Kansas as well, but players in the Jayhawk State can pre-register and lock up a $100 bonus by clicking here.

DraftKings UFC Promo Code Releases $200 Bonus

This $200 bonus might seem too good to be true, but this DraftKings UFC promo code is the real deal. New players who place a $5 wager will win $200 in bonus cash instantly.

This bonus credit will be paid out to new users regardless of whether the original wager wins or loses. This $200 bonus will be distributed as eight $25 free bets. These free bets can be used on any available market and serve as a nice way for new users to test drive DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of time.

How to Bet UFC This Weekend

The most popular way to bet UFC is through the moneyline. This gives bettors a simple win-or-lose scenario. However, players can also bet on tons of different props like the method of finish, the over-under on total rounds, and more.

Click right here to automatically apply this DraftKings UFC promo code. From there, bet $5 on UFC 278 and win $200 in bonus cash instantly. New players in Kansas can pre-register and secure a $100 bonus by clicking here.