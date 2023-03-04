DraftKings UFC promo code: Bet $5 on Jones-Gane fight, win $150 bonus bets

Just before the first bell sounds for UFC 285, prospective customers in eligible states can score 30-to-1 odds on any fighter through our exclusive DraftKings UFC promo code offer.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Win your first $5+ moneyline bet on any UFC 285 fight after activating our DraftKings UFC promo code offer and receive $150 in bonus bets. Players who register through this post can apply their qualifying stake on any fight, including the heavyweight showdown between Jon “Bones” Jones and Ciryl Gane.

Las Vegas is the site of UFC 285, where Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will fight for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Both fighters have held the interim heavyweight title in previous years, while Jones is also a two-time light heavyweight champion. Although “Bones” (-175) is a betting favorite to hand Gane (+150) his second career loss in MMA, both fighters can return $150 in bonus bets after signing up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account today and betting $5+ on the right competitor.

Secure the latest “Bet $5, Win $150” welcome offer for UFC 285 after triggering our DraftKings UFC promo code links here.

DraftKings UFC Promo Code: Bet $5+ on UFC 285 Winner for Potential $150 in Bonus Bets

Jones and Gane deservingly headline Saturday’s fight card. But there are 14 fights on deck, including the Women’s Flyweight Championship between the current belt-holder Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Alexa Grasso. Thanks to our UFC promotion, your $5+ stake on any fighter to win qualifies for a $150 payout in bonus bets.

The “Bet $5, Win $150” ignores the listed odds. For example, a new customer who registers through this post will earn the same bonus bet payout if Shevchenko (-800) defeats Grasso (+575) and vice versa. DraftKings will also reward winning bettors with every dollar of expected cash profit. However, first-time DraftKings bettors shouldn’t over-value the cash potential but instead focus on picking winning fighters and securing the $150.

Sign-Up Info for DraftKings UFC Promo Code Offer

Creating an account for DraftKings Sportsbook has never been easier. We’ve laid out step-by-step registration instructions and triggered the promo code on your behalf, so follow below to lock in DK’s UFC promotion before the first fight hits the Octagon:

Click here to activate our DraftKings UFC promo code offer.

Enter your name, date of birth, and other vital registration information.

Fund your account with a qualifying cash deposit.

Place $5+ on any UFC 285 moneyline with your first eligible wager.

Win $150 in bonus bets (plus cash profit) if your fighter wins.

DraftKings’ “Bet $5, Win $150” is limited to prospective customers in eligible states. New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania are among the qualified playing areas.

Jones-Gane Betting Outlook

Both Jones and Gane enter UFC 285 with one loss on their professional resumes. But despite a three-year gap since his last trip to the Octagon, DraftKings gives “Bones” the slight edge to reclaim the heavyweight belt.

The 35-year-old Jones is -175 to defeat Gane, though the exact odds often fluctuate. Jones has 26 wins since debuting in 2008, with one loss in 2009 via disqualification. Conversely, the underdog Gane (+150) has another chance to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship after losing in a unanimous decision to Francis Ngannou in January 2022.

DraftKings lists several markets for Jones-Gane, including the method of victory. The favorite method is for Jones to win via decision (+150), especially since the longtime fighter hasn’t knocked out an opponent since December 2018.

Click here to lock in our DraftKings UFC promo code offer and win $150 in bonus bets if your $5+ moneyline bet on Jones, Gane, or any UFC 285 fighter settles as a win.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.