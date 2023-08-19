DraftKings UFC promo code: Claim best offers for UFC 292 tonight

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Bet on Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley by activating the best DraftKings UFC promo code offer. New customers can unlock this instant bonus by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook through our links.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Claim the DraftKings UFC promo code and make a $5 wager on any fight. Win or lose, you will be sent $150 in bonus bets.

The main event is between Sterling and O’Malley. You can start watching the main card on ESPN+ at 10 pm ET. DraftKings has many different markets available for each fight, such as round props and method of victory. Check the promotions page to find more UFC bonuses after using the welcome offer.

Sign up here to unlock the DraftKings UFC promo code. Bet $5 on any matchup to gain $150 in bonus bets.

Best DraftKings UFC Promo Code for Sterling vs. O’Malley

Sterling is the favorite in the bantamweight title fight. He has a chance to set the record for the most bantamweight title defenses in UFC history. Sterling plans on moving up in weight after this matchup. O’Malley has been a popular fighter since entering the UFC, but his road to his first title fight has been rather easy. Most of his previous opponents haven’t had much success. Here are the double chance odds for method of victory for the main event.

Sterling to win by KO/TKO/DQ or decision: +130

Sterling to win by KO/TKO/DQ or submission: +110

Sterling to win by submission or decision: -200

Draw: +5000

O’Malley to win by KO/TKO/DQ or decision: +225

O’Malley to win by KO/TKO/DQ or submission: +300

O’Malley to win by submission or decision: +600

Customers can follow along with the fight and place live bets on the DraftKings app. If you are new to betting on the UFC, there is a guide that explains the different types of wagers.

Steps to Unlock the DraftKings UFC Promo Code

Take these steps to claim the best welcome bonus on DraftKings for UFC 292. All new users in eligible states can use this offer.

Click here to activate the DraftKings UFC promo code and register for an account. It will ask for info to confirm your identity and age. Bettors have to be at least 21 years old. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Deposit $5 or more using an accepted banking method, such as online banking or PayPal. Place a $5 bet on any UFC 292 matchup.

The outcome of this wager doesn’t matter. DraftKings will give you $150 in bonus bets. These can be used for UF 292 or any other sport this weekend.

Other Fights on the UFC 292 Main Card

DraftKings has odds for the other matchups on the main card. You can bet on Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos, Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry, Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista, and Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz. The co-main event is a title fight between Weili and Lemos.

All of your wagers will go toward earning Crowns for Dynasty Rewards. This is a great way to earn additional sports betting bonuses and perks, including discounts for traveling.

Sign up here to unlock the DraftKings UFC promo code. Make a $5 wager on any fight to secure $150 in bonus bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.