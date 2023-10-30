DraftKings World Series promo: Bet $5 on Rangers-D’Backs, get $200 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best way to bet on Rangers vs. Diamondbacks this week is with the latest DraftKings World Series. Texas and Arizona are tied up at 1-1 entering Game 3 tonight. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

New players who take advantage of this DraftKings World Series promo can win $200 in bonus bets instantly. Sign up and bet $5 on the Diamondbacks or Rangers to win with this offer.

This game is a total toss-up. Brandon Pfaadt is taking the hill in front of his home crowd. Max Scherzer will be on the other side. DraftKings Sportsbook should be a go-to option for bettors ahead of the World Series tonight. Sign up, bet $5 on either team, and start winning with this offer.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings World Series promo and bet $5 on the Rangers or Diamondbacks to win $200 in bonuses.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code No bonus code required DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + SGP Every Day States Available 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Preview, Odds

The World Series looks like it’s going to go deep. The Diamondbacks had the upper hand for most of Game 1, but a shaky bullpen allowed the Rangers to win it late. That wasn’t a problem in Game 2 as the Diamondbacks left no doubt in a 9-1 beatdown. Texas will send Max Scherzer to the mound in a huge situation. He has a 9.45 ERA so far in the postseason.

Here’s a look at the odds no Rangers vs. Diamondbacks on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+140) // Over 9 (-110) // -110

-1.5 (+140) // Over 9 (-110) // -110 Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-166) // -110

DraftKings World Series Promo: Bet $5, Win $200

This is a guaranteed winner for new players. Simply sign up and place a $5 wager on the Rangers or Diamondbacks to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. Bettors won’t even need to wait for the game to start, let alone finish, to collect these bonus bets.

From there, new users will have eight $25 bonus bets to use on a variety of markets. These bonus bets are applicable to the World Series, NFL, college football, NBA, NHL, and more.

New users will also receive daily no sweat same game parlays to use throughout the NFL season. DraftKings Sportsbook delivers in a variety of ways for bettors.

How to Claim This DraftKings World Series Promo

New players in select states can activate this offer (AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, OH, TN, VA, WV, and WY):

Click here to begin the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to begin the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $5 or more through any of the secure payment methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app straight to any iOS or Android device.

Bet $5 on the Rangers or Diamondbacks to win $200 in bonuses.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings World Series promo and bet $5 on the Rangers or Diamondbacks to win $200 in bonuses.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. 18+ in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.