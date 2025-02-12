Mets bring back Drew Smith on 1-year deal plus option

The New York Mets are re-signing right-handed reliever Drew Smith to a one-year deal with a team option for the 2026 season, per multiple reports on Wednesday.

Smith is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent on July 13. It is too early to tell if the 31-year-old will make it back to pitch at all in 2025, but if his rehab goes well, he would almost certainly be a lock to have his option picked up next year and be ready for Opening Day 2026.

This was the second Tommy John surgery of his career. The other wiped away his entire 2019 season.

“I’ve been with the Mets for a long time, and I love this organization,” Smith said after undergoing the surgery in July. “They’ve done a lot for me over the years. Going into free agency, it’s a tough time for this to happen, but there’s never a good time for this to happen. I loved my time here. I don’t know if it’s over, obviously, but it could be. It just sucks to see it end like this.”

In 19 appearances last year (17.2 innings), Smith posted a 3.06 ERA and a 1.520 WHIP with 23 strikeouts. In six healthy campaigns with New York, he owns a career 3.48 ERA with a 9.3 K/9 ratio.

