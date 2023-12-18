Eagles-Seahawks sportsbook promos unlock $4,050 NFL bonuses from ESPN BET, DraftKings, more

Monday Night Football is ready to close out Week 15, but these Eagles-Seahawks sportsbook promos are still available. We don’t know who will be under center for Philadelphia tonight, but bettors can still cash in with these unique offers.
Bettors have an opportunity to cash in on the six best Eagles-Seahawks sportsbook promos before kickoff tonight. The best offer available comes from ESPN BET. Sign up and bet $10 on either team to win $250 in bonuses with promo code AMNY.
The 6 Best Eagles-Seahawks Sportsbook Promos
|Sportsbooks
|Eagles-Seahawks Sportsbook Promos
|MNF Promo Codes
|ESPN BET
|Bet $10, Get $250 Guaranteed Bonus
|AMNY
|DraftKings Sportsbook
|Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly
|No Code
|FanDuel Sportsbook
|Bet $5 on Ravens or Jags, Get $150 If Your Team Wins
|No Code
|Caesars Sportsbook
|$1,000 First Bet on Caesars
|AMNY81000
|Bet365
|Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net
|AMNYXLM
|BetMGM
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|AMNY1500
Jalen Hurts is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He can give the Eagles a chance to win against anyone. However, we don’t know if he will play tonight. Hurts is dealing with an illness, which means that we might see Marcus Mariota start a game for the first time in an Eagles jersey. When it comes to the Seahawks, they are in desperate need of a win. They have lost five of their last six and are in danger of dropping out of the playoff race entirely. Grab these Eagles-Seahawks sportsbook promos in time for tonight’s game.
ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY: Win $250 Welcome Bonus With $10 Wager
NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH
Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Click here and start with ESPN BET promo code AMNY to unlock the best sportsbook promo available for Monday Night Football. Next, bet $10 or more on tonight’s game. This will trigger an instant payout of $200 in bonuses. Bettors who use promo code AMNY will receive an extra $50 bonus bet within 24-48 hours of placing that initial wager.
How to Win $150 Bonus With DraftKings Sportsbook
21+ and present in
New players can activate this DraftKings Sportsbook offer here. From there, set up a new account, make a cash deposit through any of the secure payment methods, and place a $5 wager on tonight’s Eagles-Seahawks game. There is no need to wait around for kickoff. Instead, DraftKings will dish out $150 in bonuses instantly. This can serve as a head start for bettors going into the holidays.
FanDuel Sportsbook App: How to Bet $5 to Win $150 Bonus
Register here and create a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook. Download the app and place a $5 moneyline wager on the Seahawks or Eagles tonight. Although there is an element of skill involved in this promo, it’s hard to argue with a 30-1 odds boost. This is a significant boost for either team tonight. Remember, a $5 wager can turn into $150 in bonuses with a win. This is easily one of the best Eagles-Seahawks sportsbook promos.
Caesars Promo Code AMNY81000: Signing Up
Use the link here and activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet. New players who take advantage of this opportunity can bet up to $1,000 on Monday Night Football. If that wager loses, players will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses. There are also a number of odds boosts available for Eagles-Seahawks tonight:
- DeVonta Smith & Dallas Goedert Each Over 5.5 Receptions: +1000
- Kenneth Walker III Over 59.5 Rush Yards & TD: +375
- D’Andre Swift Over 59.5 Rush + Receiving Yards & TD: +225
Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM: Claim $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net Bet
States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.
Register here and apply bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM to unlock one of the most unique offers on the market. New players will have the opportunity to choose between two types of bonuses. The first is a guaranteed $150 winner for anyone who bets $5 on tonight’s game. On the other hand, players can go all in on Eagles-Seahawks with a $1,000 safety net bet instead. If you’re in CO, IA, KY, LA, NJ, OH, or VA, be sure to take advantage of either of these Eagles-Seahawks sportsbook promos.
Score $1,500 First Bet on BetMGM Sportsbook
Get started here and input BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code AMNY1500 for the largest NFL promo on the market. New users who activate this offer can bet up to $1,500 on tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup. If that bet loses, new bettors will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses. Second chances are rare in sports betting, but this BetMGM promo is flipping that notion on its head.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.