East Regional players to watch

The East Regional tips off at the Garden tomorrow with No. 1 seed Virginia against No. 4 Michigan State and No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 7 Connecticut. Here’s a look at the players to watch on each team as they vie for a spot in the Final Four.

Malcolm Brogdon/ Virginia

The sophomore has come alive in March. He had his best games of the month against then-ranked teams Syracuse (19 points) and Duke (21). That bodes well against a tough Spartans team.

DeAndre Kane/ Iowa State

The senior transfer from Marshall has been a force, averaging 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists over his past four. The Cyclone also is shooting a sizzling .515 from 3-point territory this month.

Shabazz Napier/ Connecticut

Napier, a senior, has totaled 49 points over the Huskies’ two NCAA Tournament victories. That includes 25, plus five rebounds and three assists, in 25 minutes during the upset of No. 2 seed Villanova.

Adreian Payne/ Michigan State

The senior poured in 41 for the Spartans in their Big Dance opener. He also scored 18 in both the Big Ten semifinals and finals, the former of which came in just 17 minutes against then-No. 12 Wisconsin.