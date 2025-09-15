Eddie Giacomin (Photo courtesy of The Game We Knew: Hockey In The Sixties, via Flickr)

New York Rangers goaltending great and Hockey Hall of Famer Eddie Giacomin has died at the age of 86, the NHL confirmed on Monday.

Giacomin played 14 seasons in the NHL and spent 10-plus with the Rangers, winning 267 of his 290 games in New York and the 1971 Vezina Trophy — awarded annually to the league’s top goaltender — alongside teammate Gilles Villemure. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1987 and had his No. 1 retired by the Rangers two years later on March 15, 1989.

“Eddie Giacomin was an integral member of the New York Rangers for a decade and personified what being a Ranger is all about, both to his teammates and the Blueshirts faithful,” the team said in a statement. “You cannot discuss the history of this organization and not immediately think of Eddie.

“The great Rod Gilbert called him the heart of their team, and we cannot think of a greater honor to bestow on one of the greatest goaltenders to ever play the game. Our thoughts are with Eddie’s family, friends, and teammates during this incredibly difficult time.”

He anchored the Blueshirts’ resurgence in the late 1960s and early ’70s, making four straight semifinal appearances, including an appearance in the 1972 Stanley Cup Final, which they lost to the Boston Bruins in six games.

After the Rangers were upset by the crosstown rival Islanders in the preliminary round of the 1975 playoffs, Giacomin was shockingly put on waivers early in the 1975-76 season and picked up by the Detroit Red Wings.

Just two nights later, on Nov. 2, 1975, Giacomin was back at Madison Square Garden as the opposing netminder, and backstopped Detroit to a 6-4 victory. All the while, Blueshirts fans famously chanted “Eddie, Eddie” throughout the night. The veteran goaltender was seen hanging his head and wiping away tears while in the crease — one of the more famous and indelible New York hockey moments ever.

Giacomin retired in 1978 with a 290-209 record, along with 96 ties, a 2.82 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage, and 54 shutouts.

He ranks fourth in Blueshirts history in games played (539) and third in wins behind only Henrik Lundqvist and Mike Richter.

