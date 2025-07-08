Brooklyn’s Edgar Berlanga on Hamzah Sheeraz tilt, boxing in New York

Oct 9, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Marcelo Esteban Coceres (red trunks) and Edgar Berlanga (white/pink trunks) during their vacant NABO super middleweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn native Edgar Berlanga will face England’s Hamzah Sheeraz at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens on July 12.

The tilt will be Berlanga’s first hometown headline in over two years. He last fought in New York City on June 24, 2023, when he beat Ireland’s Jason Quigley at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, retaining the NABO super middleweight title.

Berlanga spoke with amNewYork about his Brooklyn upbringing, facing Sheeraz, and boxing in his hometown.

A Brooklyn upbringing

Berlanga’s boxing dream started at Starrett City Boxing in Brooklyn’s East New York neighborhood. Starrett City was founded in 1978 by legendary boxing trainer Jimmy O’Pharrow and is home to 10 world champions.

“That gym is one of the most legendary gyms in Brooklyn,” Berlanga told amNewYork. “All the great fighters came out of that gym, and I’m happy to say that I came out that gym as well.”

Starrett City’s mission is to help young adults who come from high-crime and high-unemployment areas. Berlanga’s upbringing was far from easy. His father spent time in prison. He lived in shelters and project homes, he said.

“Growing up, I just had to pave the way,” he said. “And make my way through all the nonsense that was going on in my life.”

His breakthrough came on March 19, 2022, when he fought at the then-Hulu Theater at MSG for the first time. He beat Canada’s Steve Rolls and retained the NABO super middleweight title. In March, Berlanga had to contend with the NHL, NBA, concerts, and NCAA March Madness. He sold out the theater.

“I sold out the Hulu Theater for my first main event,” he said. “Literally sold it out completely. There were no seats available. That’s when I knew I made it.”

On facing Sheeraz

Berlanga is confident heading into his tilt with Sheeraz — one that he said he’s seen as the underdog.

“I’m really gonna beat this shit out of Sheeraz,” he said. “You know what I’m saying? Imma really fuck him up in front of all those people, their whole organization.”

Turki Alashikh had posted on X in advance of the fight that he’d be “very upset” if Berlanga knocks out Sheeraz. That’s only given Berlanga extra motivation.

“I’m looking to win, man,” he said. “I’m looking to win big and look sharp, IQ, look pretty. Come on that defense, great legs, great head movement, great jab, and break him down slowly.”

Headlining in New York

This fight means everything to Berlanga. His first hometown headline in over two years doesn’t weigh lightly on him, especially with his fans behind him.

“It’s gonna be a fun night,” he said. “When I fight main event, I bring the city out.”

Berlanga appreciates the support his fans have given him. Without them, he said, “you ain’t nothing.”

“Imagine you being a world champion, you don’t got a fan base,” he said. “Who are you in boxing? You’re nobody.”

