Eirik Johansen, NYCFC goalkeeper, talks life in the city

NYCFC goalkeeper Eirik Johansen saw action in the U.S. Open Cup against the Cosmos in June. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Sara D. Davis

Although Eirik Johansen hasn’t seen action in the MLS, the New York City FC goalkeeper already has a few meaningful games under his belt for the Bronx-based club.

Johansen played in each of NYCFC’s first two U.S. Open Cup matchups, both against the New York Cosmos, last year and this year.

The 24-year-old from Norway offered amNewYork his thoughts on life in the city ahead of the team’s road matchup against the Columbus Crew.

What is your favorite spot in the city?

Meatpacking district

How do you like riding the subway?

It’s too hot in the summer, other than that it’s convenient.

What is a typical off-day like for you in the city?

Find a nice spot for a good breakfast, and a little bit of everything after that. Shopping, walking around, enjoy the architecture and NYC offer great “people watching”

What does it mean to you to represent the city?

It means a lot, I’m still amazed at how popular soccer is in N.Y., New York is a soccer city! And our fans are great!

What is your favorite city restaurant?

Tao Downtown

What is your favorite off-the-pitch memory of the city?

First time walking around the city and the view of Central Park from Empire State Building.

What is your favorite New York team other than New York City FC?

Easy, N.Y. Rangers!

How did you first start playing soccer?

Having an older brother, I always wanted to hang around him and do what he did, so I joined him a lot, and we had a team almost next door to where I grew up.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

Always aspire to be the best you can be, in work and in life.

What has been the most memorable moment of your soccer career?

My first team appearance for Manchester City in a friendly.

If you could give advice to fellow soccer players, what would you say?

Always focus on the little details in every training session. It makes a difference!

What are some of your non-soccer hobbies?

I love playing golf. So when I have the opportunity and its not too warm I usually go, with Andrea [Pirlo] and Mix [Diskerud].

Do you have any gameday rituals?

Not really. There are always outside things that could end up changing the period leading up to a game, so I don’t want to have anything I must to do in order to be ready.

What music do you enjoy listening to on gamedays?

All kinds with a nice beat to get the adrenaline pumping. The team’s music is usually something Spanish, so I’m a bit tired of not understanding any lyrics. I have some of my own tunes on with headphones usually.

What is something NYCFC fans should know about you that they do not already?

I’m a bit of a foodie, and I love cooking. Especially family meals.