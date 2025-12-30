Giants legend Eli Manning a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

New York Giants great Eli Manning is one of 15 finalists up for election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

This is Manning’s second year on the ballot, where he brings a resume that should ultimately land him in Canton, regardless of the discourse about whether or not he deserves to be in the Hall.

He is the Giants’ all-time leader with 57,023 passing yards, which ranks 11th in NFL history between Hall of Famers Dan Marino and John Elway, and 366 touchdowns amassed over a 16-year career.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP, he led the Giants to one of the greatest upsets in NFL history in Super Bowl XLII when Big Blue defeated the then-undefeated New England Patriots. He is one of only 13 quarterbacks in the history of the game to win multiple Super Bowl titles. Only Tom Brady (five), Patrick Mahomes (three), and Joe Montana (three) have more Super Bowl MVPs than Manning.

In order to attain enshrinement into the Hall of Fame, a candidate must receive at least 80% of the votes. The selection committee may elect up to five Modern-Era players, and the results will be revealed on Feb. 5 at the NFL Honors in San Francisco.

2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists

Willie Anderson, OT: Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens 1996-2008

Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens 1996-2008 Drew Brees, QB: San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints 2001-2020

San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints 2001-2020 Jahri Evans, OG: New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers 2006-2017

New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers 2006-2017 Larry Fitzgeral, WR: Arizona Cardinals 2004-2020

Arizona Cardinals 2004-2020 Frank Gore, RB: San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets 2005-2020

San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets 2005-2020 Torry Holt, WR: St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars 1999-2009

St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars 1999-2009 Luke Kuechly, LB: Carolina Panthers 2012-2019

Carolina Panthers 2012-2019 Eli Manning, QB: New York Giants 2004-2019

New York Giants 2004-2019 Terrell Suggs, OLB: Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs 2003-2019

Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs 2003-2019 Adam Vinatieri, K: New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts 1996-2019

New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts 1996-2019 Reggie Wayne, WR: Indianapolis Colts 2001-2014

Indianapolis Colts 2001-2014 Kevin Williams, DT: Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints 2003-2015

Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints 2003-2015 Jason Witten, TE: Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders 2003-2017, 2019-2020

Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders 2003-2017, 2019-2020 Darren Woodson, S: Dallas Cowboys 1992-2003

Dallas Cowboys 1992-2003 Marshal Yanda, OG: Baltimore Ravens 2007-2019

