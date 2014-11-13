Eli’s numbers a bright spot for Giants

The 2014 season hasn’t gone smoothly for the Giants.

The 2014 season hasn’t gone smoothly for the Giants (3-6), who look to snap a four-game slide on Sunday against the visiting 49ers (5-4).

Eli Manning’s numbers are one of the rare bright spots for this struggling team. Here’s a look at some of his more standout statistics this year.

93.1 passer rating

That figure equals his career best, established in 2009.

62.9%completions

The youngest Manning hasn’t been this accurate since 2010, when he posted the same mark over a full season.

17-6TD-INT ratio

This rate is, by far, the best of his career.