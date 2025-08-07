Emma Meesseman showing immediate winning potential with Liberty

Emma Meesseman’s second full day in New York concluded with all of Barclays Center chanting her name.

Meesseman was being interviewed at the center of the court following the New York Liberty’s win against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday when Natasha Cloud started chanting ‘Emma.’ Cloud wanted to make her teammate feel appreciated and beckoned for the crowd to join in on the cheers.

The Liberty’s fans immediately understood Cloud’s goal, and mere seconds later, the only thing audible in Barclays was chants of ‘Emma.’

“I wanna hide,” Meesseman joked after being asked what she felt like in that moment. “But that’s one of the things that I’m gonna remember. Never have I thought that a gym like Barclays Center was gonna do that for me. I’m just playing basketball from Belgium. I’ve been doing what I love, and then this is the result of it. I’m really going to remember it. I’m really grateful for that, for the fans and seeing all that, and it feels really genuine.”

Meesseman was drafted by the Washington Mystics in 2013 but hasn’t played in the WNBA since 2022. She’s still making her mark on the basketball world overseas, but she saw the growth and attention the league and women’s sports are finally getting and wanted to experience it firsthand.

The 2019 WNBA Finals MVP was deciding between three teams, but it was reported on July 21 that she committed to New York. She was officially signed to a rest-of-season contract on Aug. 1 after going through the visa process.

Meesseman’s arrival lined up with the games in Connecticut, so she didn’t even step back in New York before putting on a Liberty jersey. She didn’t play in the game against the Sun on Aug. 1, but was in the starting lineup just two days later.

Due to the Liberty’s packed schedule, Meesseman hasn’t practiced with the team yet, but her impact has already been felt.

“Emma had another solid game for us,” head coach Sandy Brondello said after the Dallas game. “Any minute she plays, she finds more chemistry with how we want to play.”

Brondello stated prior to Meesseman’s first game that she’d be restricted to around 15 minutes. She was on the court for just over 17 minutes and tallied 11 points, being just one of three Liberty players to reach double digits.

Her performance against the Sun helped propel New York to the win, and fans showed their appreciation once she finally got to Brooklyn. Barclays cheered for Meesseman from the second she was announced in the starting lineup and didn’t stop until the end of the game.

“I just wanted her to feel embraced the same way I was at Barclays,” Cloud said about starting the Emma chant. “I just wanted her to be embraced and be where her feet are, because this is a really cool opportunity for Emma as well to get the love that she deserves.”

Meesseman’s minutes against the Wings were limited to just under 24, but she took advantage of every second. She looked more comfortable with the team and scored 13 points on 46% shooting from the floor.

In just two games, Meesseman is averaging 12 points on 45-50-83 shooting while also contributing 2.5 rebounds, assists, and 1.5 blocks. Neither Cloud nor Sabrina Ionescu was shocked at how quickly she has been able to translate her skills back to the W court.

“Surprised? No,” Ionescu said. “That’s what I think really excited Jonathan [Kolb] and the coaching staff, is knowing that she’d have a spot and really flourish in this offense. It’s more just reassuring knowing that she came in, and this is what she’s done in her first two games. It hasn’t really been any transition period. It’s been, this is Liberty basketball, and you fit in.”

A large reason for Meesseman’s immediate success is her focus on the fundamentals. She learned basketball from coaches who always emphasized the importance of the basics, and has kept that with her throughout her career.

“One of my mottos is just keep it simple,” Meesseman said. “We don’t need all the show. If it works, it works.”

Despite Meesseman’s break from the league, she hasn’t stopped playing (or excelling at) basketball at the professional level, and Cloud described her as the “European MVP.”

Meesseman is coming off a EuroBasket Championship with the Belgium national team, which is her second EuroBasket title. She’s also a six-time EuroLeague champion and was named EuroLeague MVP three consecutive seasons.

The difficulties of joining a team in the middle of the season were lessened as Meesseman isn’t a complete stranger to her new squad. She was previously coached by Brondello and Olaf Lange and played with Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones overseas. She was also a teammate of Cloud for four years, including the Mystics’ 2019 championship season.

Meesseman is sharing the court with key players for the first time, most notably Ionescu. However, their chemistry is already budding. The two have prioritized communicating to get to know one another, their styles of play, and how to thrive together.

Despite her instantaneous impact, Meesseman’s adjustment period to fully integrate into the team will still take time. Over the next stretch of games, her minutes will continue to increase, she will learn New York’s system, and she will rediscover or create chemistry with her teammates.

The added depth allows Stewart, Nyara Sabally, and Kennedy Burke to fully heal from their respective injuries. Once the bench returns to full strength and the Liberty piece everything together with Meesseman, they look to make another run at the championship.

“Emma’s great,” Jones said. “I had the luxury of playing with her overseas as well, and she’s just really solid. What you see is what you get, a pro’s pro, super intelligent on the court, high basketball IQ. Just happy that she’s here, and I get to play with her and not against her, to be honest.”

