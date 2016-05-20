Empire State Building to be lit with New York City FC, Red Bulls colors

MLS Rivalry Week has hit New York City, and one of New York’s most famous landmarks is paying homage to …

MLS Rivalry Week has hit New York City, and one of New York’s most famous landmarks is paying homage to the area’s two clubs before their weekend clash.

The Empire State Building will light up in the colors of both New York City FC and the Red Bulls on Friday night.

The east and west sides of the building will light up blue and white for NYCFC, while the north and south sides will be red and white for the Red Bulls.

The two teams meet in the fourth edition of the Hudson River Derby on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. The Red Bulls lead the series, 3-0.