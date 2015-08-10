Epiphanny Prince beating up on ex-team for Liberty

Liberty guard Epiphanny Prince will have a chance to torch her former team for the second consecutive game at 7 …

Liberty guard Epiphanny Prince will have a chance to torch her former team for the second consecutive game at 7 tonight when the Liberty host the Chicago Sky. Prince registered a season-high 30 points on 11-of-14 shooting on Friday, carrying the Liberty to a 77-63 win over the Sky.

The Fort Greene native etched her name into the WNBA record books with the performance, as her 30 points are the most scored by any WNBA player in her first game facing a former team, according to the Liberty’s official Twitter account.

Before the Liberty traded Cappie Pondexter in exchange for the 27-year-old Prince last offseason, she spent five seasons with the Sky and became the franchise’s second all-time leading scorer.

Despite missing the season’s first 10 games to play with the Russian national team, Prince’s hometown return has worked wonders for the Liberty (14-6), who are on pace to finish the regular season with the best winning percentage in franchise history and sit 11/2 games in front of Chicago (14-9) and Washington (13-8) atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Prince is averaging 14.7 points on 44% shooting for the Liberty this season, cementing herself as a prolific scoring option alongside former MVP Tina Charles, who leads the team with 17.9 points per game.

A two-time All-Star, Prince has done more than just score for her new team. She tops the Liberty with 1.9 steals per game and is tied with point guard Tanisha Wright for the team-lead in assists per game (3.3).

If Prince and the Liberty beat Chicago again tonight, the Liberty will have matched its win total from all of last season, when they finished 15-19.