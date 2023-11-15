ESPN BET NBA promo activates $250 bonus for Celtics-Sixers, NBA Wednesday games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Eight games tip off in the Association tonight, including Celtics-76ers, and you can score $250 in bonus bets for any of them by entering our exclusive ESPN BET NBA promo code AMNY.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS CLAIM OFFER

ESPN BET’s launch-week offer is one of the best, if not the best, in the industry. Bet any amount on any game, even $1, and ESPN BET will issue $200 in bonus bets instantly. When you enter our ESPN BET NBA promo code AMNY during the sign-up process, ESPN BET will throw in another $50 bonus bet to raise the total to $250, win or lose.

Click here to open an account, and enter the ESPN BET NBA promo code AMNY to qualify for $250 in bonus bets for your NBA betting.

ESPN Bet NBA Promo: Celtics-76ers Odds

Spread Total Moneyline BOS Celtics -4.5 (-105) O 224.5 (-110) -175 PHI 76ers +4.5 (-115) U 224.5 (-110) +145

The Celtics’ and 76ers’ rematch is easily the must-see NBA game of the night. The Sixers took the first matchup 106-103 last Wednesday but enter tonight as a 4.5-point underdog on ESPN BET.

Boston slept on Philly in its first encounter, likely due to the Sixers trading James Harden to the Clippers days prior. But I have difficulty seeing the Celtics make the same mistake twice. Boston should get higher scoring outputs from Jayson Tatum (16 points vs. PHI on 11/8) and Jaylen Brown (11 points) and get the win against a Sixers squad that lost to the Pacers 132-126 last night.

If you place a $50 bonus bet on the Celtics’ moneyline, a victory will net $28.57 in cash winnings. A more profitable option is Boston -4.5 (-105), where a 5+ point win accrues $47.62 in profit.

NBA Bets Tonight

Mavericks (-5.5) at Wizards – 7:00 p.m.

Celtics (-4.5) at 76ers – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN TV)

Knicks (-1.5) at Hawks – 7:30 p.m.

Bucks (-5.5) at Raptors – 7:30 p.m.

Magic at Bulls (-1.5) – 8:00 p.m.

Timberwolves at Suns (-5.5) – 9:00 p.m.

Kings at Lakers (-1.5) – 10:00 p.m. (ESPN TV)

Cavaliers (-10.5) at Trail Blazers – 10:00 p.m.

*All times EST

After a thrilling In-Season Tournament night on Tuesday, 16 teams take the court on Wednesday night. ESPN BET has countless props for each game, ranging from the spreads and point totals to player props and in-game markets.

One of the bets we like tonight is Knicks -1.5. The Hawks edged the woeful Pistons 126-120 on Tuesday and have to immediately face a Knicks team that has the second-best scoring defense (104.3 points allowed per game) in the NBA. And while New York is just 5-5, one of those wins came against Atlanta and three of its losses were on the second half of a back-to-back.

Another bet also takes advantage of a tired team. The Timberwolves had a 104-101 win over the Warriors last night in a game headlined by fights and ejections. After an emotional night, the T-Wolves travel to Phoenix to face a healthy Suns squad with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant. Despite Minnesota’s 8-2 record, I expect the Suns to lay the 5.5 points.

Score $250 Bonus with ESPN BET NBA Promo Code AMNY

Ready to score some dough on the NBA? Follow the guide below to get a slam-dunk welcome offer from ESPN BET:

Open the ESPN BET homepage here and hit the “Sign Up” button.

Fill out the required info to create an account.

Enter the ESPN BET NBA promo code AMNY when prompted. ESPN BET requires the code for the full $250 bonus.

Choose from the available payment methods and deposit cash.

Place any bet on the NBA or another betting market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets (paid in four (4) $50 increments) instantly. The last $50 bonus bet will arrive within 24-48 hours of your first bet.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.