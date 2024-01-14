ESPN BET NFL promo code AMNY unlock $150 bonus for Packers-Cowboys, Rams-Lions

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Create an account with our ESPN BET NFL promo code AMNY to get a guaranteed bonus for the playoffs. We have two games on Sunday, and a wager on either of these matchups will result in a $150 bonus. Our promo code unlocks the largest welcome offer, exceeding what new customers can find directly on the app.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET $10,

GET $150 BONUS WITH CODE AMNY CLAIM OFFER

Place your first $10 wager on the Steelers vs. Bills after using our ESPN BET NFL promo code AMNY. Win or lose, you’ll be sent $150 in bonus bets.

The first game on Sunday will be played in Dallas, as the Cowboys play host to the Packers. Green Bay will look to hand the Cowboys their first loss at home this season. With that being said, who do you have throwing for the most yards on Sunday? This is just one of the Wild Card Player Specials on ESPN BET.

Dak Prescott: +225

Matthew Stafford: +240

Jared Goff: +375

Jordan Love: +450

Click here to use our ESPN BET NFL promo code AMNY. Place a $10 bet on an NFL game to receive $150 in bonus bets.

Apply Our ESPN BET NFL Promo Code for Steelers-Bills

ESPN BET NFL Promo Code AMNY New-User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Bonus Last Confirmed On January 14, 2024 Information Verified By Russell Joy

Dallas is a heavy favorite at home, as expected, given their 8-0 record at home in the regular season. On Sunday Night Football, Matthew Stafford will lead the Rams into a game against his former team, the Detroit Lions. There’s something oddly poetic about Detroit’s first playoff appearance in seven years potentially getting spoiled by a man who led their team for so long.

Check out the odds boosts after placing your first wager on the game. There is also a promotions tab that has additional offers, such as profit boosts for first TD scorers.

Guide for Using Our ESPN BET NFL Promo Code AMNY

Take these easy steps to sign up with our ESPN BET NFL promo code on Sunday.

Click here to register for an account with our code AMNY. Fill in your full name, physical address, and other info needed to confirm your identity. Download the ESPN BET app on your iPhone or Android and enable location services. Deposit $10 or more into your account with an accepted payment method, like online banking or a credit/debit card. Place a $10 wager on the Steelers vs. Bills.

Win or lose, you’ll have $150 in bonus bets to use for other NFL games.

Use Bonus Bets for Packers-Cowboys, Rams-Lions

There is a lot of pressure on the Cowboys to make a run to the Super Bowl. They are seven-point favorites against the Packers. And on Sunday night, Matthew Stafford returns to Detroit to take on the Lions. The Rams are three-point underdogs. Action ends on Monday night with the Eagles vs. Buccaneers. Check out the futures on ESPN BET to make your prediction for Super Bowl 58.

Sign up here to use our ESPN BET NFL promo code AMNY. Bet $10 on an NFL game to release $150 in bonus bets for the playoffs.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET $10,

GET $150 BONUS WITH CODE AMNY CLAIM OFFER