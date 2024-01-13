ESPN BET NFL promo code AMNY unlocks $150 bonus for Dolphins-Chiefs

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Use our ESPN BET NFL promo code AMNY to score a guaranteed bonus for playoff games this weekend, such as the Dolphins vs. Chiefs on Saturday night. New customers can create an account using our promo code AMNY to snag the largest welcome bonus, exceeding the regular offer available on the app.

Register with our ESPN BET NFL promo code AMNY and place a $10 bet on the Dolphins vs. Chiefs. Win or lose, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets to use for the playoffs.

The Dolphins vs. Chiefs game is set for 8 pm ET in Kansas City. The total opened at 51.5, but it rapidly dropped to 43.5 after weather reports. It’s going to be a freezing at Arrowhead on Saturday night. This won’t be easy for either team, especially for guys used to playing in Miami. After using this welcome offer, customers will find additional boosts and promotions on the ESPN BET app.

Click here and enter our ESPN BET NFL promo code AMNY during registration. Regardless of the outcome of your first $10 wager, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets.

ESPN BET NFL Promo Code for Chiefs to Cover at Arrowhead

ESPN BET NFL Promo Code AMNY New-User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On January 13, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

The spread opened at Chiefs -3.5, but it has moved to -4.5 on ESPN BET. I still think the Chiefs cover in this weather. The Dolphins have struggled against the top teams in the NFL, losing their last two games to the Bills and Ravens. They may have to keep the ball on the ground more, so I’m taking Isiah Pacheco to score a touchdown on Saturday night.

You can follow along with this game on the ESPN BET app. If the total rises after an early score, it may create a good chance to take the under.

Steps for Use our ESPN BET NFL Promo Code AMNY

Take these easy steps to use our ESPN BET NFL promo code this weekend. All new customers in eligible states can claim bonus bets for the NFL Playoffs.

Click here to register for an account with our promo code AMNY. Download the ESPN BET app on your iPhone or Android and allow for geolocation services. Deposit $10+ using online banking, PayPal, a credit/debit card, or any other accepted banking method. Place a bet of $10 or more on any game.

Win or lose, you’ll be sent $150 in bonus bets to use for all three NFL games on Sunday.

Loose Change Parlays for Sunday Games

ESPN BET adds boosts and unique parlays for the NFL Playoffs. Here are some of the “Loose Change Parlays” available for the Sunday games.

Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, and Jared Goff to each record over 299.5 passing yards (+9000)

George Pickens, Jayden Reed, and Puka Nacua to each record over 6.5 receptions (+15000)

Stefon Diggs, Jayden Reed, and Cooper Kupp to each record over 99.5 receiving yards (+15000)

Diontae Johnson, Christian Watson, and Matthew Stafford to each score a touchdown (+20000)

James Cook, Tony Pollard, and David Montgomery to each record over 99.5 rushing yards (+20000)

Click here to sign up using our ESPN BET NFL promo code AMNY. Bet $10 on any game to receive $150 in bonus bets.

