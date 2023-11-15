ESPN BET promo code AMNY: Bet any game Wednesday, receive $250 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The second day for the newly-released ESPN Bet app is here. The Wednesday schedule of games, headlined by the Celtics-76ers and other NBA matchups, is the latest opportunity to use ESPN Bet promo code AMNY for an exclusive $250 bonus.

The Worldwide Leader in Sports has taken its first step into the online sports betting universe. ESPN and PENN Entertainment unleashed ESPN BET on the nation on Tuesday, and they made quite the first impression. New users who sign up through this post and enter the ESPN BET promo code AMNY get $250 in bonus bets after placing any bet. In case that didn’t register, any bet on the NBA, NFL, college football, and more triggers a $250 payout, win or lose.

This launch-week offer is only available with the promo code AMNY. So register here, enter the code, and tackle any matchup with a generous $250 bonus bet payday.

ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY: Bet Anything, Get $250 Bonus Wednesday

In terms of how to bonus works, please note a few following key points:

Players will receive $200 instantly after making a $1+ bet on any game.

These bonuses will come via four separate $50 bonus bets.

Within 24-48 hours of signing up, those who use bonus code AMNY will receive an additional $50 bonus bet.

So, what’s on tap Wednesday?

Eight NBA games, a lot of college basketball, and a few NHL matchups headline Wednesday’s sports calendar. New ESPN BET customers should focus on ESPN’s NBA doubleheader: Celtics-76ers and Kings-Lakers.

It’s been smooth sailing for the 76ers since they shipped James Harden to the Clippers. While the Beard is taking L after L with his new superteam, breakout superstar Tyrese Maxey and the 8-1 Sixers have yet to lose since their opening night. They’ve even beaten the Celtics, who have won three straight since their 106-103 loss in Philly on November 8.

After the potential Eastern Conference Finals matchup, the Kings and Lakers tip off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. LA has had an up-and-down campaign but is a perfect 5-0 at home. LeBron James and company lost 132-127 in Sacramento earlier this season, so they’ll have their hands full against a Kings team riding a three-game win streak.

With ESPN BET, your first wager on Celtics-76ers or Kings-Lakers activates an instant $200 bonus. However, entering the ESPN BET promo code AMNY unlocks an additional $50 bonus bet. That’s $250 in total for more NBA betting and exploring other sports.

Where is the app currently live?

Right now, players in the following states can sign up with ESPN Bet in the following 17 states:

Sign Up for ESPN BET & Enter Promo Code AMNY

The first week of ESPN BET will be incredibly lucrative for many first-time bettors. To ensure your first wager triggers a $250 payout in bonus bets, read and apply the registration instructions below:

Open the ESPN BET registration page with this link

When prompted, input the ESPN BET promo code AMNY . The $250 bonus requires the promo code.

Create an account.

Download the ESPN BET Sportsbook app.

Deposit funds using one of the site’s accepted banking methods.

Place any cash wager on ESPN BET.

Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, plus a $50 bonus bet within 24-48 hours.

Where Can I Use ESPN BET?

The good thing about having the ESPN BET app is the ability to place bets at home or on the go. However, you must be physically located within one of the site’s legal betting states to make wagers with cash or bonus bets.

ESPN BET launched in 17 states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Other states could join the fold soon, but that’s where things currently stand.

Enter the ESPN BET promo code AMNY after signing up for ESPN BET here to score $250 in bonus bets after your first wager, win or lose.

