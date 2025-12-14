ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY: Get $100 theScore Bet Rebrand Bonus for NFL Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can activate ESPN BET promo code AMNY in time for the late window of the NFL Week 15 slate. There are tons of options for football fans, but it all starts with this 10-1 odds boost. Click here to activate this offer.

Create a new account and start with a $10 bet on the NFL. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive a $100 bonus.

ESPN BET officially rebranded to theScore Bet earlier in December, but players can still take advantage of this promo code. Set up a new account, grab this $100 sign-up bonus and check out everything else available in the app. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this exclusive offer.

ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY: Score $100 Bonus

ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Other In-App Offers Daily Odds Boosts, Parlay Lounge, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On December 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

This is a straightforward opportunity for players ahead of these NFL Week 15 matchups. Find a market you like and lock in this $10 wager. If that bet wins, players will receive $100 in bonuses.

From there, get a feel for the app and use these bonuses to win straight cash. There is no shortage of options in the late afternoon window. Bet on Philip Rivers as he makes his return to the field after five years. Not to mention, the Lions and Rams will square off in what is becoming one of the best rivalries in the NFL.

Take a look at the current odds on the late NFL games on theScore Bet (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Saints (+2.5) vs. Panthers

Rams (-6) vs. Lions

Seahawks (-13.5) vs. Colts

Broncos (+1.5) vs. Packers

49ers (-12.5) vs. Titans

Cowboys (-5.5) vs. Vikings (Sunday Night Football)

Steelers (-3) vs. Dolphins (Monday Night Football)

How to Activate ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY

Creating a new account on theScore Bet is the only way to lock in this $100 bonus. Here is a full walkthrough for new players:

Click here and input ESPN BET promo code AMNY to qualify for this offer.

and input ESPN BET promo code AMNY to qualify for this offer. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure payment methods.

Bet $10 on the NFL or any other sport to get $100 in bonuses with a win.

Other Ways to Play With theScore Bet

After snagging a sign-up bonus, check out the other ways to win in theScore Bet app. There are odds boosts on a wide range of markets, including the NFL. Take a look at a few of the most popular options for Sunday:

Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba each to record 15+ first quarter receiving yards (+100)

Any three of Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams to score a touchdown (+200)

Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings each to score 6+ points in the first quarter (+325)

