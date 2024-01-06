ESPN BET promo code AMNY: Secure $150 bonus on Texans-Colts, NFL Week 18

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Score a no-brainer welcome bonus for the final NFL regular season weekend through our ESPN BET promo code AMNY. Risking as little as $10 on a game like Texas-Colts after entering our code unlocks $150 in bonus bets for NFL Week 18, no questions asked.

Saturday night features an all-or-nothing showdown between two AFC South rivals. The winner between the Texans (9-7) and Colts (9-7) makes the playoffs, while the loser is eliminated. Houston is a 1.5-point favorite against an Indy team that won their first head-to-head matchup 31-20 (Week 2).

Click here to sign up for ESPN BET and wager $10+ on Texans-Colts or another NFL Week 18 matchup. Your first bet triggers an instant $100 bonus and another $50 if you input our ESPN BET promo code AMNY during registration.

ESPN BET Promo for Texans-Colts, NFL Sunday: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus

To celebrate the 18th and final weekend of the NFL regular season, ESPN BET has a special offer for new customers. When you join ESPN BET and place a qualifying cash wager on Texans-Colts, you’ll get $100 in bonus bets on the spot. This should cover more pre-live and in-game wagers on Houston vs. Indianapolis and other NFL betting markets. However, players who entered the code AMNY also get $50 in bonus bets a day or two later, win or lose.

There are numerous ways bettors can convert their bonus stakes into cold, hard cash. There isn’t a foolproof prop, but one bet I’m making this weekend is the Texans -1.5 (-110). Even though Houston trailed Indy by as much as 21 points in Week 2, QB C.J. Stroud still threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns. With Stroud and WR Nico Collins back, I see the Texans putting up a big number that the Colts can’t keep up with.

Seeing Green Special

ESPN BET solicited the help of television and radio host Mike Greenberg for a limited-time “Seeing Green” special. Check out the site’s exclusive bets to wager on Greeny’s two-leg parlay with +260 odds:

C.J. Stroud 250+ Passing Yards

Gardner Minshew 250+ Passing Yards

The Texans-Colts matchup is also featured in other app-exclusive specials. For example, players get +135 odds on Texans RB Devin Singletary accumulating more than 73.5 rushing yards. Singletary needs 165 rushing yards to earn a $125K bonus, so expect lots of carries against the NFL’s sixth-worst run defense.

