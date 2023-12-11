ESPN BET promo code AMNY gives $250 Monday Night Football bonus

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Week 14 wraps up with a twist tonight as Monday Night Football will feature two games, and no matter how you want to bet this twin bill, ESPN BET promo code AMNY will secure $250 in bonus bets.

The explosive Miami Dolphins will host the Titans as a 14-point favorite, while the resurgent Packers will look to move over .500 with a road win over the Giants. While neither matchup screams “instant classic,” two NFL games is certainly better than one, and it’s good news for prospective bettors as they will have plenty of ways to wager on each game. Given ESPN and its adjacent channels will have broadcast rights, we expect ESPN BET to get plenty of play on both of these games.

ESPN BET promo code: $250 Bonus for MNF matchups

With the bet anything, get $250 bonus for Monday Night Football, any wager on Titans-Dolphins or Packers-Giants will return $250 in bonus bets.

So, let’s say you think the Packers will struggle to get up for the Giants following a dramatic win over the Chiefs last week. In this even, you might take the Giants +6 over the Packers to cover. If the Packers stay hot, however, and roll to a big win, it won’t matter, as the ESPN BET promo code AMNY guarantees $250 in bonus bets regardless.

Compared against other legal online sportsbooks, ESPN BET offers more upside in terms of bonus bets and will pay out no matter what, which is different than the offer mechanics attached to the FanDuel offer.

Monday Night Football odds boosts

Beyond the welcome offer, ESPN BET also has a number of odds boosts for both games:

Dolphins and Packers each to lead at halftime and win the game (boosted to +180)

Every team to score over 1.5 touchdowns (+450)

Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry and Tyreek Hill to combine for over 3.5 touchdowns (+500)

Jaylen Waddle and DeAndrew Hopkins and Romeo Doubs each to record over 54.5 receiving yards (+650)

Titans and NY Giants each to score over 3.5 points in the first quarter (+900)

The app also has plenty of NBA, NHL, and college basketball odds in play, too, along with specials like overtime protection and Primetime Power Hour which enhances the price of all first touchdown scorer markets for Titans-Dolphins and Packers-Giants. These elevated boosts will occur from 7p-8p tonight.

How to get the best ESPN BET promo code

Those looking to bet either Monday Night Football offer with ESPN BET promo code can do so in a few quick steps — as long they are 21+ and located in one of 17 states where this offer is live.