Sports

ESPN BET promo code AMNY: Get $250 bonus for Sunday NFL Week 14 schedule

By Russ Joy Posted on
espn bet promo code
PHOTO CREDIT: CRAIG DUDEK

It’s business time as the NFL regular season reaches its 14th Sunday this weekend, and ESPN BET promo code AMNY will bring any new player a $250 signup bonus.

The market’s newest sportsbook will have a combination of strong welcome incentives, potentially lucrative NFL odds boosts, and a variety of built-in app specials to provide players with a first-rate app experience. Most of all, it’s one of the best overall slates of pro football action this season, and with a number of teams making a playoff push, postseason implications line many of these games.

Some standout highlights inculde: Ravens vs. Rams, Bengals-Colts, 49ers-Seahawks, Chargers-Broncos, Chiefs-Bills and Eagles-Cowboys.

ESPN BET promo code for NFL Week 14 games

Let’s first run through the new player bonus before exploring some of the other cool in-app features worth checking out this weekend. 

$250 in bonus bets: With this bet anything, get $250 bonus offer, new users can take on any game, including the Bills-Chiefs matchup at 4:25 ET. Currently, the Chiefs are a 1-point favorite in this high stakes matchup. If the Chiefs win, the No. 1 seed remains within reach, and if the Bills win, a postseason spot remains in their grasp.

That said, let’s say a bettor backs Josh Allen and the Bills to pull off an upset at Arrowhead but the Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get the job done. Any wager of at least $1 will trigger five separate $50 bonus bets instantly, no matter what happens. With ESPN BET promo code AMNY, players will receive $100 more in bonus bets than what is currently offered at DraftKings, FanDuel, and bet365, which makes it the best overall bonus in terms of structure.

Current In-App Specials This Weekend

After using the ESPN BET promo code with AMNY, players can enjoy a variety of odds boosts, which are released daily. As I write this article on Saturday morning, their NFL Week 14 boosts aren’t out yet, but there are pumped up odds for the NBA In-Season Tournament game between the Lakers and Pacers as well as Army-Navy and more:

  • LeBron James and Anthony Davis to combine for over 59.5 points +175
  • Tyrese Haliburton to score over 29.5 points and Pacers to win +375
  • Over 19.5 points in Army vs. Navy and Army to win +105
  • Navy to lead at halftime and win the game +300

There are some special odds involving NFL games already listed with more on the way:

  • Chuba Hubbard over 11.5 rushing attempts and Josh Allen to throw an interception and CeeDee Lamb to score a TD +300
  • Any four of Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey, Travis Kelce, Stefon Diggs, and Austin Ekeler to score a touchdown +350

In total, there are well over a dozen odds boosts, and more should be on the way when the NFL boosts come later Saturday.

NFL Week 14 schedule is perfect for ESPN BET promo code

Here’s a look at the Sunday slate. Remember, with ESPN BET promo code AMNY, users can wager on any of these games, including markets like point spreads, moneylines and player props.

Home Away Time Channel   Location
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Ravens
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Rams
1:00 PM
FOX
  
M&T Bank Stadium
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Jets
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Texans
1:00 PM
CBS
  
MetLife Stadium
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Bengals
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Colts
1:00 PM
CBS
  
Paycor Stadium
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Browns
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Jaguars
1:00 PM
CBS
  
Cleveland Browns Stadium
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Bears
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Lions
1:00 PM
FOX
  
Soldier Field
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Falcons
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Buccaneers
1:00 PM
CBS
  
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Saints
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Panthers
1:00 PM
FOX
  
Caesars Superdome
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Raiders
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Vikings
4:05 PM
FOX
  
Allegiant Stadium
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
49ers
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Seahawks
4:05 PM
FOX
  
Levi’s Stadium
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Chargers
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Broncos
4:25 PM
CBS
  
SoFi Stadium
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Chiefs
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Bills
4:25 PM
CBS
  
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Cowboys
<img src="data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Eagles
8:20 PM
NBC
  
AT&T Stadium

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It’s Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: [email protected]

