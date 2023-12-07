ESPN BET promo scores $250 bonus for Steelers-Patriots

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

With NFL Week 14 action kicking off between the Patriots and Steelers tonight, today is the perfect day to score a no-brainer ESPN BET promo with the code AMNY.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Currently, new players in 17 differenet states qualify for the latest ESPN BET welcome offer. Sign up through this link, place any bet on any game, and ESPN BET will issue $200 in bonus bets on the spot. New customers who enter the promo code AMNY during registration qualify for a $250 payout.

Grab the new ESPN BET promo here, then learn some of the best ways to spend your bonus bets during an eventful weekend in sports.

Sign Up for ESPN BET Promo, Get $250 with Code AMNY

New can score the best welcome offer in the industry this weekend, which starts with TNF between Steelers and Patriots. Register below, then turn your first bet into a massive payout regardless of the odds or outcome.

Click here and begin registration for ESPN BET.

Enter each piece of vital account information, like email address and phone number.

When prompted, type in the promo code AMNY . The code is mandatory for MA bettors to earn $250 in bonus bets.

Pick any payment method for your first cash deposit.

Place a cash wager on any game worth any amount, even $1.

Receive $250 in bonus bets, win or lose. ESPN BET distributes the payout as five (5) $50 bonus bets. Four stakes arrive instantly, while the fifth comes in 24-48 hours.



Bet on Steelers-Patriots

Hope you don’t like points! Because they will certainly be at a premium when the Steelers host the Patriots. Currently, we are seeing the lowest game over/under in 30 years. With ESPN BET promo code AMNY new users can bet the under, gamble on the over, take player props and more.

You should know, however, that the Patriots are averaging fewer than 8 points per game and are 0-4 since the start of November despite allowing fewer than 40 total points. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is also a bottom five offense, scoring just 16 points per game.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.