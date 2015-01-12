ESPN Megacast TV schedule for the College Football Playoff championship

The inaugural College Football Playoff national championship happens Monday night with No. 4 Ohio State playing No. 2 Oregon at …

The inaugural College Football Playoff national championship happens Monday night with No. 4 Ohio State playing No. 2 Oregon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The game begins at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

But wait, there’s more. A lot more. For the second year in a row, ESPN will produce what it calls its “Megacast.” Using its multiple channels and platforms, ESPN will cover just about every angle possible of the national championship game. Below are the highlights:

Film room on ESPN 2: Includes active college football coaches and ESPN analysts discussing the game as it unfolds. Coaches on the telecast will be Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen, new Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi and new Nebraska coach Mike Riley. ESPN’s Chris Spielman and Tom Luginbill will help tie it all together for viewers.

ESPN voices on ESPNU: Includes non-college football people at ESPN watching and discussing the game. On air, you’ll see and hear from Jay Bilas, Aaron Boone, Julie Foudy, Barry Melrose, Mark Schlereth and Michael Wilbon.

Off the ball on ESPNEWS: Gives viewers an inside look at how ESPN analysts Kevin Carter, Matt Millen, Jason Sehorn and Matt Stinchcomb plus Amani Toomer break down a game. The plan is for them to focus on plays away from the ball, including matchups of linemen, skill position players on the outside and more. Bob Wischusen hosts.

Sounds of the game on ESPN Classic: Video of the game plus natural sound from the stadium thanks to the use of 100 microphones positioned throughout the stadium. Also include pregame and halftime performances of the Oregon and Ohio State marching bands. If you’ve never seen the “Script Ohio” by Ohio State’s band, tune in here at halftime.

Command center on ESPN Goal Line: Includes a split screen for the entire game, with one side showing live game action and the other featuring immediate replays of every play, camera feeds of each coach, game stats and the ESPN Radio broadcast.