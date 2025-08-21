Esposdoodles founder using graphic design to connect with Giants

James Esposito’s Instagram account focuses almost entirely on the New York Giants. But it was a fan of their arch-rival who led to its creation.

In 2019, Esposito was sitting on the couch with his friend from college, Matt, who is a massive Dallas Cowboys fan. Matt told him, “You’re so good with [graphic design] stuff, why don’t you make a page called esposdoodles?”

“I’m like, ‘That’s a very good idea, honestly,’” Esposito recalled.

Shortly after, Esposito started the esposdoodles account — which now boasts over 6,000 followers and revolves around graphic designs of Giants players. Esposito creates visuals for posts, physical cards, and T-shirts.

Esposito didn’t even know what digital art was entering college, though. Then, during a typography class, he downloaded Adobe Illustrator and began drawing sports players.

“The teacher looked at the [drawings] and was like, ‘Hey, that’s pretty cool, but that’s not the assignment,’” Esposito said.

And even though Esposito has been a diehard Big Blue fan, the account wasn’t initially focused on them. He first drew Madden YouTubers — like TDBarrett, MMG, and YoBoy PIZZA — with the latter shouting him out during a video and helping the account gain traction.

Esposito soon started basing designs around his favorite football team and reached out to lower-end players. He made custom artwork for Cam Brown and Tae Crowder, both of whom responded to him.

In recent years, Esposito has done drawings for current Giants like quarterback Tommy Devito and linebacker Bobby Okereke. He began making cards almost two years ago and said that aspect of his work has taken off over the past year.

“It is definitely a new challenge for me, because it’s not easy to get them cut up and stuff like that,” Esposito said. “The drawing is all fun and all, but getting them made and stuff gets kind of hairy.”

Esposito also makes shirts, which he’s still forming a business model to sell, and recently gave one to DeVito at his camp. He produced a shirt with a ‘Love Island’ concept of DeVito and fellow quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Esposito said DeVito “absolutely loved it” and that he wanted to give one to Dart. Luckily for Esposito, he was carrying an extra shirt.

Dart, the 25th overall pick of the NFL Draft, boasts expectations of revitalizing a franchise that has been among the league’s worst over the past decade. But Esposito said the Giants’ struggles have helped with content.

“It just makes me happy to actually continue to follow this team without just focusing on the wins and losses — I just create graphics,” Esposito said. “In one of our worst years, I drew a very funny Mike Glennon graphic. It was tough that season, but he had the long neck and stuff, that makes people laugh and hopefully takes a little bit out of the situation.”

Esposito’s worst memory of Big Blue came two years ago. He and his friend wore shark costumes to the Giants-Jets game, which was mired in pouring rain. The Giants squandered a three-point lead with under thirty seconds, ultimately falling to their crosstown rival in an ugly contest.

“It was absolutely insane,” Esposito said. “Zach Wilson tearing us up at the end of the game. I couldn’t believe it.”

Esposito’s favorite memories are when the Giants clinched a playoff spot in 2022 against the Indianapolis Colts and when they beat them again last season. Receiver Malik Nabers, who recorded 171 yards and two touchdowns in the latest victory, signed one of Esposito’s cards after the game.

Players — such as Montrell Washington, Darius Alexander, and Tyler Nubin — have walked up to Esposito at training camp and shown appreciation for his work. Fans have started recognizing him this summer, with kids noticing him from the Giants bucket hat he constantly wears to camp.

Esposito distributes cards, and kids even asked one of the Giants’ workers, “What booth is the card guy at?” Esposito said it’s special to be remembered like that in the fandom.

Esposito’s advice to someone aspiring to be like him is to have patience. He said it took him a long time to get where he is now — sharing graphic designs of his favorite football team with a supportive community.

“It really does feel like clockwork at this point for me,” Esposito said. “I really love it … it’s just my happy place.”

For more from amNewYork’s content creator series, visit AMNY.com