Ethan Horvath, Red Bull New York approaching deal: Sources

Ethan Horvath of Sheffield Wednesday plays during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United at Hillsborough in Sheffield, England, on November 23, 2025.

Red Bull New York and goalkeeper Ethan Horvath are nearing an agreement to bring the veteran American international to Major League Soccer, sources with knowledge of the situation confirm with amNewYork.

Tom Bogert of The Athletic first reported the developing negotiations.

Horvath, 30, is expected to arrive at Red Bull facilities mid-week (depending on the impending snowstorm) to work out the personal terms of his new deal, which will bring him back to the United States for the first time since he was 16.

The Colorado native, who has made 10 appearances for the US national team, has spent the last five years of his European tour in England. He spent three seasons at Nottingham Forest, including a loan to Luton Town, before joining his current club, League One (England’s third tier) Cardiff City, in 2024.

Horvath was sent out on a half-season loan to second-tier Sheffield Wednesday for the start of the 2025-26 season, making 14 appearances, only to learn that Cardiff City had no plans of utilizing him upon his return.

His impending arrival in New York addresses the significant hole at the goalkeeper position after it could not agree to terms with a new deal with long-time stalwart and Paraguayan international Carlos Coronel.

While the club acquired veteran John McCarthy from the LA Galaxy during the summer transfer window last year, up-and-coming keeper AJ Marcucci suffered a torn ACL in August.

Horvath will be the undisputed starter, which offers him an opportunity to claw his way back into the conversation for the US national team ahead of this summer’s World Cup on home soil.

He made the roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but saw no playing time behind Matt Turner. There is a considerable logjam at the position to contend with this season, with NYCFC keeper Matt Freese the favorite for the No. 1 spot. Patrick Schulte of the Columbus Crew, Jonathan Klinsmann of Cesena (Italy), and FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano are the other three goalkeepers currently listed on the American roster.

