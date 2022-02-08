Ex-Giants head coach Joe Judge joining Patriots: report

Former Giants head coach Joe Judge could be reuniting with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

According to multiple reports, Judge and the Patriots are working toward a deal that would bring the 40-year-old back to New England as an offensive assistant. Judge previously worked in New England from 2012-2019 as a special teams coach and later coordinator.

The Giants fired Judge shortly after the conclusion of the 2021 season after posting a disappointing 10-23 record over his two-year stint as head coach. They have since brought on Brian Daboll as their head coach alongside new general manager Joe Schoen, new offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Judge will have an opportunity to repair his coaching reputation with the Patriots — and there could be room for advancement quickly. With the departure of Josh McDaniels for the Las Vegas Raiders’ head-coaching job, the Patriots might not hire an offensive coordinator for the 2022 season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. That means Judge could be playing a prominent role for that offensive unit moving forward.