Get exclusive New York sports betting promos, deals here: DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars launch in NY

After years of traveling hours outside of the city and crossing bridges just to get in on the action, New York sports betting finally launched on Saturday — and it could not have happened at a better time.

While the NFL regular season wrapped up, whetting the appetite of sports bettors everywhere, college football’s gargantuan clash between Alabama and Georgia provides a prolific matchup that will have even more eyes on it here in the Big Apple now that fans can bet on almost every aspect of the game from the comfort of their own home.

It somehow gets even better over the next month as the NFL postseason begins, leading to Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, while the NHL and NBA regular seasons begin to heat up and inch toward the playoff push.

Caesars:

FanDuel:

In total, four licensed mobile sports wagering operators — Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive — will be available for fans to bet on. That’s plenty of options to choose from, but an awful lot of offers and deals to sift through, too.

So, we made it as easy as possible for fans-turned-novice-bettors to lay out exactly what some of the top sportsbooks are offering to get the cash flowing in New York.

Caesars New York Sports Betting

New York users who register for a new account and deposit $25 will receive a free $25 and an additional free $300 just for signing up. All you need to do is deposit $25 and you will have $350 to make your first bet with.

Caesars will match any deposit up to $3,000 in their inaugural New York deal. For example, if a bettor deposits $3,000, they’ll receive a matching $3000 along with the bonus $300 for signing up. That comes out to a total of $6,600 to bet with right from the start.

They’re also providing an opportunity for basketball fans to get their hands on some gear with an NBA jersey promo. Bettors who wager at least $100 in cumulative NBA bets with odds of -200 or longer can ultimately earn an NBA jersey of their choice with a $150 gift card to the NBA store.

How to register for this Caesars Sportsbook New York promo

Click here and use promo code AMNYNEW to get started.

and use promo code to get started. Complete the registration process by filling in the required information fields.

Make your first deposit using one of the safe funding methods. Remember, Caesars NY Sportsbook will match this deposit up to $3,000.

DraftKings New York Sports Betting

DraftKings New York is offering new users a 40-1 odds boost on an NFL or NBA team of their choice.

Bettors will have an opportunity to turn a $5 wager into a $200 bonus, which will be paid out as eight $25 free bets. Those bets can then be used on any market offered by DraftKings New York.

If new users aren’t looking for an odds boost, they can instead get a $50 free bet upon sign-up and a $1,000 deposit match.

How to register for this DraftKings New York promo

Click here to register for the $50 free and a $1,000 deposit match

to register for the $50 free and a $1,000 deposit match Click here to register for the 40-1 odds boost.

to register for the 40-1 odds boost. Complete the registration process by filling in the required information fields.

Make a first deposit of at least $5 to activate the Bet $5, Win $200 promo.

Opt in to the new player 40-1 odds boost promo.

FanDuel New York Sports Betting

College football fans will want to keep an especially keen eye on FanDuel.

Bettors who sign up for a FanDuel New York account will receive either a $1,000 risk-free bet for any sport or a 30-1 odds boost for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia on Monday night in Indianapolis.

For those deciding to take the $1,000 risk-free bet, that means the user’s first real-money wager will be backed by FanDuel up to that amount. So, if you bet on the Knicks to beat the Spurs on Monday night, but the Spurs win, FanDuel will give you the amount you bet back in site credit.

For those looking for that 30-1 odds boost in the National Championship Game on Monday night, a simple $5 bet could win $150 should you pick the winning team.

How to register for this FanDuel New York promo