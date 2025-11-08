Extended DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NCAAF, NBA, NFL Week 10

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer to secure a $300 bonus. New players can start betting on the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball or any other sport. Click here to start the registration process.

Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive $300 in total bonuses. New users will also get three months of NBA League Pass no matter the outcome of the original wager.

DraftKings Sportsbook should be a go-to option for sports fans in November. This 60-1 odds boost is a great starting point and there is no shortage of options available on Saturday. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this exclusive offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus With a Win + 3 Months of NBA League Pass Other In-App Offers NBA SGP Profit Boost, Primetime CBB Boost, Stepped Up Same Game Parlays, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, CFB 15% Parlay Profit Boost, CFB Games of the Week 30% Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On November 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Picking a winner is the only hurdle to clear when it comes to this $300 bonus. Set up a new user profile and find the right game. Place that $5 wager on the NBA, college football, college basketball or any other game. Anyone who starts with a winning wager will receive 12 $25 bonus bets.

Remember, the NBA League Pass aspect of this offer is a guarantee. Players who place that initial $5 wager will receive an email with instructions on how to sign up for three months of the service. Basketball fans can gain access to every out-of-market NBA game all the way into February.

Best College Football Matchups

Saturdays in November are all about college football. DraftKings Sportsbook will provide players with tons of ways to bet on the games. It starts with the $300 sign-up bonus, but we also recommend checking out the other in-app offers.

Take a look at the current odds for the five best Saturday matchups (odds are subject to change before kick-off):

Missouri (+6.5) vs. Texas A&M

Iowa (+5.5) vs. Oregon

Vanderbilt (-5.5) vs. Auburn

Virginia (-6.5) vs. Wake Forest

Alabama (-10.5) vs. LSU

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that players can activate this offer without entering a promo code. Instead, follow these simple steps to get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to provide basic identifying information in the required fields.

to start signing up. Make sure to provide basic identifying information in the required fields. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Bet $5 on any game to get $300 in bonuses with a win (paid out as 12 $25 bonus bets).

No matter what, players will also receive three months of NBA League Pass.

