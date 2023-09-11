Fanatics NFL jersey promo: $50 Jets-Bills MNF claims bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Thanks to the new Fanatics NFL jersey promo, one bet on Jets versus Bills can score you a brand new jersey for an action-packed football season.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV CLAIM OFFER SIGN-UP BONUS $150 FANATICS DISCOUNT

BET $50, GET BET NOW

First-time PointsBet customers can take advantage of the no-brainer Fanatics NFL jersey promo by signing up through this post and betting $50 on Jets-Bills. Your qualifying stake will unlock $150 in promotional credit for Fanatics.com to buy an official team jersey and more.

The NFL Week 1 slate concludes with an epic Monday Night Football matchup between the Jets and Bills. Buffalo is a slight two-point road favorite in this AFC East rivalry, although this is the first time we’ll see Aaron Rodgers take the field for Gang Green. By signing up for PointsBet, any qualifying $50+ stake on New York or Buffalo leads to Fanatics credit that can, among other things, give you a fresh look for football season.

Open a PointsBet account here, bet $50 on Jets-Bills, and get $150 toward an official jersey through the latest Fanatics NFL jersey promo.

Fanatics NFL Jersey Promo: First $50 Wager on Jets-Bills Scores $150 in Jersey Credit

Fanatics and PointsBet joined forces this summer in anticipation of a memorable football season. As the first week of the regular season ends, their partnership has resulted in a “Bet $50, Get an Official Jersey” promo for first-time customers.

Prospective users need a PointsBet account to receive promotional credit from Fanatics. Use the links within this post to sign up, then place a single wager worth at least $50 on the Jets vs. Bills betting market. Your qualifying stake can always lead to cash winnings. But simply placing the bet unlocks $150 in promotional credit for Fanatics.com.

Most PointsBet customers will use the credit toward an official NFL jersey. Fanatics has multiple options for all 32 teams, so gear up for the new season with a fresh wardrobe. You can also apply the credit toward shirts, hats, and other apparel and merchandise.

How to Activate Fanatics NFL Jersey Promo

Take advantage of the PointsBet/Fanatics promo before Monday Night Football kicks off from MetLife. You can also sign up and bet on Jets-Bills while the game progresses. If you register through this post and risk $50 on MNF, you’ll get a Fanatics bonus you can’t find elsewhere.

Here’s how to secure the new Fanatics NFL jersey promo:

Click here to launch the PointsBet registration page.

Enter your name, playing area, and other pertinent account information.

Use one of the approved banking methods for a cash deposit.

Place at least $50 on a single wager in the Jets-Bills betting market (min. -500 odds).

Receive $150 in Fanatics.com promotional credit, which customers can use toward official NFL jerseys and more.

Players in the following states can sign up for PointsBet and score the jersey offer: CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, and WV.

Pointsbetting available for Jets-Bills

PointsBet has competitive odds and an impressive selection of in-app boosts and promos for the NFL. Its signature offering, “Pointsbetting,” is also available for every NFL matchup, including Monday Night Football between the Jets and Bills.

Pointsbetting takes every point into consideration. Let’s say you bet $5 on the Jets +2, and New York wins 24-21. The five-point swing means PointsBet will multiply your wager amount by five, giving you $25 in profit. Conversely, Buffalo winning 28-21 is a five-point swing in the other direction, meaning you’d lose $25 (5x your initial wager).

Bettors have a “stop loss slider” that caps the amount of money they can win or lose. Overall, nothing keeps players more invested in every second of action than Pointsbetting.

Click here to trigger our Fanatics NFL jersey promo by signing up for PointsBet and betting $50+ on Jets-Bills.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV CLAIM OFFER SIGN-UP BONUS $150 FANATICS DISCOUNT

BET $50, GET BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.