Fanatics Promo for NFL Jersey Through PointsBet Is a Must-Have This Weekend

Many fans have already taken advantage of this offer, which may not last much longer.

Make a $50+ wager on any NFL game thanks to PointsBet. This will result in a $150 credit to use on a jersey of your choice.

Customers can take this credit and get any team’s jersey on Fanatics. New York sports fans can find jerseys for Daniel Jones, Aaron Rodgers, Saquon Barkley, and more NFL players. Both NY teams are starting the season in primetime. The Giants are playing the Cowboys on Sunday night, and that will be followed by the Bills vs. Jets on Monday night. It’s going to be a busy two days at MetLife Stadium.

Place a $50 wager to get any NFL jersey.

Bet $50 with the Fanatics Promo for free NFL jersey

The Giants are 3.5-point underdogs against the Cowboys. This will be the second year for Brian Daboll after going 9-7-1 in his first season. The passing yards total for Jones is set at 205.5. Player totals are also available for Barkley, Dak Prescott, Tony Poilard, and CeeDee Lamb.

Rodgers will make his debut for the Jets on Monday Night Football. They are underdogs against Josh Allen and the Bills. You can use the PointsBet app to follow along with the game and place live bets. There is also a same-game parlay combo feature that allows bettors to combine parlays. Week 1 is a great time to place future bets on division winners, player awards, and the Super Bowl. Even after losing their opening game, the Chiefs have the best odds to win another ring this year.

PointsBet Fanatics Promo: How to Get a Giants/Jets Jersey

All new customers in eligible states can use this welcome bonus. The full terms can be found on the bottom of this page. Take these steps to get started.

Download the PointsBet Sportsbook app for your iPhone or Android and enable location services. Deposit $50 or more with an accepted banking method. Place a $50 wager on an NFL game.

The outcome of your wager doesn’t matter. PointsBet will give you $150 in site credit on Fanatics, which can be used to pick any NFL jersey. There are also other options, such as signed sports memorabilia.

How Does Pointsbetting Work?

PointsBet has all of the standard betting types, such as moneylines, spreads, and totals. But you can also use Pointsbetting, which can’t be found on other sportsbook apps. Unlike fixed-odds, the amoung you win or lose will be based on the final outcome.

Let’s say you place a $5 wager on the total of a football game that is set at 48 points. If the total ends up at 52 points, you would win $20. This bet won by four units, and that is multiplied by your bet amount. So, if the total only ends up at 42 points, you would lose $30.

Bet $50 on an NFL game to get the NFL jersey of your choice on Fanatics.

