FanDuel Belmont Stakes promo: Claim $20 no-sweat bet before race

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The Triple Crown is ending today, but bettors can still cash in on this FanDuel Belmont Stakes promo. This new offer will set players up with a no-sweat bet for the big race today. Let’s take a closer look at how new users can claim this offer.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and participating states only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. CLAIM NOW SIGN-UP BONUS! $20

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

New players who activate this FanDuel Belmont Stakes promo will be able to place a $20 no-sweat bet on the race. If that wager loses, players will be eligible for a refund in bonus bets.

The Triple Crown always grabs the attention of casual sports fans and this year was no different. Even if there isn’t going to be a Triple Crown winner this year, the Belmont Stakes is always a big deal. This FanDuel promo will set bettors up for success ahead of one of the biggest races of the year. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big with this offer.

Click here to sign up and claim this FanDuel Belmont Stakes promo. This will unlock a $20 no-sweat bet for the big race.

FanDuel Belmont Stakes Promo: Grab $20 No-Sweat Bet

This FanDuel promo is one way for bettors to get in on the action this weekend. Players who sign up with this offer can place a real money wager of up to $20 on the race. If that bet loses, players will be eligible for up to $20 back in bonus bets.

Of course, anyone who places a winning wager will take home straight cash. Players will be able to immediately withdraw this cash through the FanDuel Sportsbook app. This new promo is a great way to hit the ground running this weekend.

Win Big With This FanDuel Belmont Stakes Promo

Signing up and claiming this offer is as easy as 1-2-3. In fact, bettors won’t need to input a promo code or jump through any hoops to claim this $20 no-sweat bet. Instead, follow the step-by-step guide below to get started:

Click this link to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Create a new profile by filling out the required fields with the necessary information.

Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $20 no-sweat bet on the Belmont Stakes today.

If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

Other Ways to Bet the Belmont Stakes

The FanDuel Racebook has a ton of different ways to bet on the Belmont Stakes. This should be a go-to option for horse racing bettors everywhere. From straight bets to exactas and superfectas, there should be something for everyone. The easy-to-use app makes it easy for novice and experienced bettors alike. Sign up now and start betting on the biggest races of the year. Don’t sleep on the opportunity to win big this weekend.

Click here to sign up and claim this FanDuel Belmont Stakes promo. This will unlock a $20 no-sweat bet for the big race.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and participating states only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. CLAIM NOW SIGN-UP BONUS! $20

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.