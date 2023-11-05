FanDuel Bills-Bengals promo: Get $150 bonus for Sunday Night Football

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Football fans can gear up for Sunday Night Football with this FanDuel Bills-Bengals promo. Boost the odds on either team in this primetime matchup. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this exclusive offer.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

+ A PROFIT BOOST EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

New players who activate this FanDuel Bills-Bengals promo can score a 30-1 moneyline boost for Sunday Night Football. Bet $5 on either team in the app to win $150 in bonuses.

The Bills (5-3) and Bengals (4-3) came into the 2023 season as two of the favorites in the AFC. Both teams have struggled to stay consistent so far. With that said, we still expect the Bills and Bengals to be in the mix when it’s playoff time.

Signing up and downloading the FanDuel Sportsbook app is the easiest way to lock in a massive odds boost for Bills vs. Bengals. Grab this boost and other exclusive perks in the app.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offer Bet $5 on Bills or Bengals moneyline to win $150. FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No promo code required. States Available AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV.

Bet $5 to Win $150 With This FanDuel Bills-Bengals Promo

This FanDuel promo will raise the stakes on Bills vs. Bengals tonight. Remember, bettors can boost the moneyline odds on either team to 30-1. That means a $5 wager will turn into $150 in bonuses.

It’s worth highlighting the fact that this promo is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New users can download the app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

There are other in-app perks available to new players as well. Bettors can secure three months of NBA League Pass and daily profit boosts when signing up.

FanDuel Bills-Bengals Promo: How to Claim This Offer

Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook and boosting the odds on Bills-Bengals is a breeze. Here’s a full breakdown of the sign-up process:

Click here and create a new account by filling out the required fields with basic identifying information.

and create a new account by filling out the required fields with basic identifying information. After setting up a new profile, make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this offer.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app straight to any iOS or Android device.

Bet $5 on the Bills or Bengals to win $150 in bonuses.

New users can claim three months of NBA League Pass and other offers in the app as well.

Sunday Night Football: Bills vs. Bengals Odds

This is one of the best primetime matchups of the season so far. The Bills and Bengals have been two of the best teams in the AFC for the last few seasons. This is one of the best quarterback matchups we will see this week with Josh Allen and Joe Burrow facing off.

Here are the current odds on Sunday Night Football at FanDuel Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Buffalo Bills: +1.5 (-105) // +116 // Over 50.5 (-110)

+1.5 (-105) // +116 // Over 50.5 (-110) Cincinnati Bengals: -1.5 (-115) // -136 // Under 50.5 (-110)

