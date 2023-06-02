FanDuel Casino promo code: Score the $2,000 Play-It-Again bonus this weekend

Eligible new customers in select states, including New Jersey, can utilize our FanDuel Casino promo code links for a can’t-miss welcome offer in the four-digit range.

FANDUEL CASINO LEGAL ONLINE CASINO CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $2,000

PLAY IT AGAIN BONUS! BET NOW

Sign up through our FanDuel Casino promo code links to qualify for a $2,000 “Play It Again” sign-up offer. FanDuel will cover 100% of your casino losses in your first 24 hours of gameplay, up to $2,000.

FanDuel Casino has a plethora of online betting options, ranging from slots to live Blackjack to table games like Roulette. As a new customer, this offer allows you to wager up to $2,000 in cash within 24 hours and receive a full casino bonus refund. That’s an entire day of no-sweat betting on one of the nation’s fastest-growing online casino sites.

Click here to score the $2,000 sign-up bonus through our FanDuel Casino promo code links.

FanDuel Casino Promo Code: Score $2K ‘Play It Again’ Offer

Prospective players have been waiting for a no-brainer welcome offer like FanDuel’s “Play It Again” bonus. Finally, qualified users in eligible states can click our links to join FanDuel Casino and accept the offer.

Once you’ve completed registration and made a deposit, place your first real money wager on any available option inside FanDuel Casino. Your first bet kicks off the 24-hour countdown, so you’ll have a definitive window to tackle slots, table games, and much more. Once the 24 hours are up, FanDuel will count your losses and credit them back as a casino bonus worth up to $2,000. Play your bonus over the next few days to transform it into cold, hard cash.

How to Unlock FanDuel Casino Promo Code Offer

FanDuel doesn’t require much for eligible bettors wanting to register. There’s not even a specific promo code to enter. Instead, follow our sign-up instructions below to secure the “Play It Again” promotion this weekend:

Click here to initiate the FanDuel Casino registration process. Users won’t have to input any promo code.

Fill out all necessary account information, including name and email address.

Deposit at least $10 using one of FanDuel’s approved banking methods.

Place a real cash wager on FanDuel Casino.

Receive a casino bonus worth your total losses within your first 24 hours as a customer (max. $2,000 value).

Select the “Add a Bonus Bet” option in your betslip to apply your casino bonus. Players have seven days to use their bonus before it disappears.

So far, FanDuel Casino only operates in five states. It was one of the top NJ online casino apps and is a top pick in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia as well. In fact, be sure to check out the best NJ casino bonus codes to see how it all stacks up.

Any eligible users must be at least 21 years old and physically present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, West Virginia, or Michigan.

FanDuel Casino Selection

There are a ton of perks to being a FanDuel Casino customer. Of course, FanDuel has a wide selection of live and online games for new and existing customers, including Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and many others. The site also has thrilling slots and daily jackpots.

FanDuel Casino also has in-app promotions that add even more excitement to the action. For example, FanDuel’s Reward Machine is a free-to-play spin game that offers daily rewards of up to $2,000 in casino bonuses. Players can also participate in daily jackpots and contests like the “High 5 Rapid Rewards,” which offer customers a share of $65,000 in prizes every month.

Click here to use our exclusive FanDuel Casino promo code links and qualify for a sign-up bonus worth up to $2,000.

FANDUEL CASINO LEGAL ONLINE CASINO CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $2,000

PLAY IT AGAIN BONUS! BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.