FanDuel college football promo code: Claim instant $200 for Saturday’s best games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Lock in one of the best offers of the weekend with the latest FanDuel college football promo code offer. Betting on college football can be unpredictable, but it doesn’t have to be with this no-brainer bonus.

New bettors who take advantage of this FanDuel college football promo code offer will have the chance to start with a $200 bonus. Sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and bet $5 in the app on any college football game to win.

Take your pick from any college football game today, but we expect to see a lot of interest in a few of the primetime matchups. Colorado vs. Oregon, Alabama vs. Ole Miss, and Ohio State vs. Notre Dame are all games on our radar. The FanDuel Sportsbook app is the only place to redeem this offer. New players can sign up and start betting on college football with this can’t-miss offer.

Use this link to trigger this FanDuel college football promo code offer and bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses guaranteed.

FanDuel College Football Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus

Under normal circumstances, nothing is guaranteed in college football. But that’s not the case with this FanDuel promo. New players who claim this offer and bet $5 on any college football game can win $200 in bonuses guaranteed.

From there, bettors will be set with $200 in bonus bets to use on the rest of the college football slate. With so many great options on the table today, there are tons of different ways to use these bonuses.

One thing for new players to know is that this offer is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Download the user-friendly app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Starting With This FanDuel College Football Promo Code

Here’s a quick breakdown of the registration process on FanDuel Sportsbook. New users can sign up and start betting in a few minutes:

Click here to access this offer without the need for a promo code.

to access this offer without the need for a promo code. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of at least $10 or more.

Get the FanDuel Sportsbook app to have access to this new promo.

Bet $5 on college football or any other game this weekend.

Win $200 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the original wager.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Profit Boost

New and existing users of FanDuel Sportsbook can check out the promotions page for new offers on college football this weekend. Bettors can get a 30% profit boost for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame today. Opt into this offer and place a bet on this top-10 matchup. Players who place a winning wager will receive the boosted winnings in addition to the original stake.

But that’s just one of the extra promos that football fans can claim this weekend. Between college football and NFL Week 3, there are tons of different ways to bet. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big with these special offers.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.