Here’s how to get the best FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook promo

FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook is now live with the announcement the state officially launched its online sports betting program. FanDuel, which is unquestionably one of the leading online sportsbooks, begins its CT operations with a number of outstanding promos, boosts, and bonuses.

The FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook arrival comes right in the middle of a terrific run on the sports calendar, offering aggressive promos and bonuses for NFL, college football, MLB postseason, and NBA regular season games.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK Get your Risk-Free $1,000 bet today!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

Whether it’s betting specials like bonuses payouts, bet insurances, no-brainer odds specials, or a $1,000 risk-free first bet, Connecticut players will have the opportunity to jump into the mix right from the start of CT online sports betting and take advantage of these new and current player incentives. And to welcome the launch, FanDuel Connecticut has has a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Click here to get started with FanDuel CT Sportsbook and get a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

Get the FanDuel Connecticut Promo

FanDuel Sportsbook is a popular option for bettors because of its wide range of bettings odds and its first-rate app experience. Ultimately, however, prospective bettors want to know what to expect in terms of sign up offers, and FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook gets things started with a $1,000 risk-free first.

While this is the standard new user sign up bonus, it should be noted the app also often offers different low-risk, high-upside markets such as 30-1 odds on designated sporting events. In this case, bettors can wager $5 to win $150 on outcomes such as an NFL team to win. Look for these specials as NFL Week 7 draws closer.

How to Sign Up for FanDuel Connecticut Promo

If you’re looking to get started with FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook and begin legally wagering on sports, simply follow these steps:

Register with FanDuel to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet by clicking right here . It is worth noting that no promo code is required in order to grab these offers.

. It is worth noting that no promo code is required in order to grab these offers. Provide some general registration information such as full name, address, and email address.

Make a first deposit by using FanDuel Sportsbook’s various deposit methods. Top options include PayPal, credit card, debit card, online checking, and more. In order to qualify for the $1,000 risk-free first bet, make a deposit of at least $10.

Following deposit, select any available market and wager up to $1,000, free of risk.

If the wager hits, the agreed upon profits will be paid in cash.

If the wager does not hit, FanDuel will issue a refund of the first bet amount in the form of site credit.

Additional Bonuses and Specials

Beyond the risk-free bet, FanDuel Sportsbook CT arrives on the scene with the start of Connecticut sports betting by providing new players a variety of offers.

While many players will prefer the $1,000 risk-free bet, many will love the NFL Week 7 specials that are soon coming.

Same-game parlays have become an extremely popular wagering option for bettors. SGPs give bettors the ability to wager on multiple outcomes from the same game. These outcomes span markets such as team to win, point spread, and total, but also incorporate player props markets.

Additionally, FanDuel Connecticut bettors can grab other specials like sportsbook bonuses and insurances. These offers increase potential profits and limit the damage of potential losses.

Click here to get started with FanDuel CT Sportsbook and get a $1,000 risk-free first bet.